MNS Workers Attack Non-Marathi 'Outsiders' in Sangli

A group of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers on Tuesday beat up several non-Maharashtrian industrial workers in Kupwad area of Sangli. The workers demanded that local authorities prefer Maharashtrians for jobs in the area and not people from outside the state.Over 25,000-odd non-Maharashtrians work in the industrial area of Kupwad MIDC in Sangli. The area has several factories, mills and manufacturing units.Several MNS workers had gathered at the Kupwad market on Tuesday and started attacking many of the ‘outsiders’ employed at various industrial units in the area.According to the MNS, the ‘outsiders’ have been responsible for a surge in crimes and their employment, existence in the area is posing a threat to the locals.“We want locals to be employed here and not outsiders to steal away their jobs,” an MNS worker said.The workers raised slogans and beat up people with flag poles, sticks.They also demanded that 80% of the jobs be reserved for locals. The Sangli police have not registered a FIR yet. An official, though, said that they have taken cognisance of the episode and have deployed additional security to prevent a repeat of the incident.