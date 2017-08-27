GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Mob Lynches Two Muslim Men Carrying Cattle in West Bengal

Anwar Hussain (19) and Hafizul Sheikh (19) were beaten to death by the mob, which intercepted their vehicle and pulled them out of it in the early hours, the police said.

PTI

Updated:August 27, 2017, 5:47 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Mob Lynches Two Muslim Men Carrying Cattle in West Bengal
Image for representation only. (Getty Images)
Jalpaiguri (WB): Two persons were allegedly lynched by a mob, which dragged them out of a pick-up van carrying cows, at Barhoria village in Jalpaiguri district on Sunday, the police said.

Anwar Hussain (19) and Hafizul Sheikh (19) were beaten to death by the mob, which intercepted their vehicle and pulled them out of it in the early hours, the police said, adding that the pick-up van was also badly damaged by the mob.

Police took Hussain and Sheikh to the Dhupguri hospital where they were declared brought dead.

The police also took charge of the animals in the vehicle.

A large contingent of police was deployed in the area.

Related Stories

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Convicted in Rape Case, Sentencing To Take Place On August 28

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Convicted in Rape Case, Sentencing To Take Place On August 28

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.