Mob Set House of Killed PDP Member on Fire, Police Rescue Family
The police said that the mob attacked the former PDP leader's family over the death of a terrorist who was killed in a scuffle with family members last evening.
The mob was later dispersed by the police, DGP SP Vaid said.
New Delhi: The house of a former sarpanch, who was shot dead allegedly by the LeT terrorists Monday evening, was on Tuesday set ablaze by a mob in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.
The police said that the mob attacked the former PDP member's house over the death of a terrorist who was killed in a scuffle with family members last evening.
"Three terrorists fired upon and killed the PDP member, Mohammad Ramzan, in Shopian," a senior police official said.
Director General Police, Jammu and Kashmir, SP Vaid, told CNN-News18 that the crowd had already been dispersed, and the family was now under police protection.
According to police, the family members of the deceased fought with the assailants, leading to the death of one of the terrorists.
The police said that the mob attacked the former PDP member's house over the death of a terrorist who was killed in a scuffle with family members last evening.
"Three terrorists fired upon and killed the PDP member, Mohammad Ramzan, in Shopian," a senior police official said.
Director General Police, Jammu and Kashmir, SP Vaid, told CNN-News18 that the crowd had already been dispersed, and the family was now under police protection.
According to police, the family members of the deceased fought with the assailants, leading to the death of one of the terrorists.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Throwback to When Afridi Smashed Gilchrist Around the Park
- Have You Read Bigg Boss S1 Host Arshad Warsi’s View About the Show Yet?
- Prithvi Shines as Board President XI Post Comfortable Win Over NZ
- iPhone 8 Plus: Three Reasons To Buy it Now And Two To Skip
- Kareena-Saif Visit Soha On Their Wedding Anniversary