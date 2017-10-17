Mob Set House of Killed PDP Member on Fire, Police Rescue Family

: The house of a former sarpanch, who was shot dead allegedly by the LeT terrorists Monday evening, was on Tuesday set ablaze by a mob in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.The police said that the mob attacked the former PDP member's house over the death of a terrorist who was killed in a scuffle with family members last evening."Three terrorists fired upon and killed the PDP member, Mohammad Ramzan, in Shopian," a senior police official said.Director General Police, Jammu and Kashmir, SP Vaid, told CNN-News18 that the crowd had already been dispersed, and the family was now under police protection.According to police, the family members of the deceased fought with the assailants, leading to the death of one of the terrorists.