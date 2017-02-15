Mob Vandalises Calcutta Medical Research Institute Over Girl’s Death

Kolkata: A private hospital was ransacked and staff threatened after a 16-year-old girl patient's death during treatment at Ekbalpore in Kolkata.

Close to hundred relatives and friends of the patient Syeda Perveen, who died in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, attacked Calcutta Medical Research Institute alleging medical negligence on the part of doctors.

The victim's relatives also blocked roads outside the hospital affecting traffic movement. Police had to be called in to control the situation.

The hospital authorities asked us to pay Rs 1.5 lakh before the operation though the girl was already dead, alleged the family.

Nearly 100 people vandalised the hospital and beat up a number of staff (Photo: Prema Rajaram)

The victim’s father, a tea stall owner, managed to pay Rs 46,000. The girl was admitted from another nursing home with stomach pain due to perforations in bowel area. The girl, a student of class 11, was to undergo an operation which would be 90 percent successful.

The girl’s brother Mohammad Zahir said, “My sister asked me whether she would be fine, as she had her exams next week. We saw her suffering in front of us.”

The entrance to the hospital, the Out Patient Department (OPD) and the admission department were some of the portions affected due to the ransacking by the mob.

In a statement issued by the hospital authorities, they are looking into claims of negligence on the doctor’s part.

No police complaint has been by the hospital yet. The family of the victim, however, has filed an FIR with the Alipore Police station citing medical negligence on the doctor’s part.