MoD to Organise Quiz on Gallantry Awards in Jan 2018; Rs 1 Lakh Cash Prize for Winner, Felicitation on R-Day

An Online Quiz on Gallantry Awards in India viz Param Vir Chakra, Mahavir Chakra, Vir Chakra, Ashoka Chakra, Kirti Chakra and Shaurya Chakra is going to be organized by the Ministry of Defence in collaboration with the government's e-portal MyGov.in.The Quiz is scheduled to be conducted online from 1st January 2018 to 10th January 2018 and candidates can participate in two categories viz Under 18 and above 18 years of age. The online quiz will comprise of bilingual questions in Hindi and English medium.The quiz will be based on the information about various Gallantry Awards in the country and the Awardees who have shown bravery beyond their call of duty. The information is available on the government's web portal honoring the Awardees of Indian Gallantry Awards - www.gallantryawards.gov.in, released on last Independence Day i.e. 15th August 2017.A total of five prizes will be awarded in each group viz 1st, 2nd, 3rd and two consolation prizes. The winner of first prize will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 1 Lakh, the second prize winner will receive Rs 75,000, the third prize winner will get Rs 50,000 while the winners of consolation prize will win Rs 15,000 each.The quiz masters will be felicitated during the Republic Day 2018 ceremony in the capital, getting an invite for the Republic day parade on 26th January 2018 followed by the Beating Retreat on 28th January 2018.The stay and commutation (via rail route) of the winners for five days from 25th January 2018 on arrival in Delhi, to 29th January 2018 for departure from Delhi, will be sponsored by the government. Winners in Under 18 category and all female winners will also be provided same arrangements for one guardian.