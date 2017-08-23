Modi Cabinet Set to Get New Avatar, Read the Tea Leaves Here

Suresh Prabhu offers to resign as Railway Minister, asked to wait by PM Modi pic.twitter.com/DuCtvv185M — News18 (@CNNnews18) August 23, 2017

Three-year mark is always good time for a government to indulge in course correction. Electorally, Narendra Modi regime has been moving from one success to another, but the PM is known for not resting and ministerial rejig for mega reforms is the next big thing on the cards. Also, with people’s expectations reaching sky high, some sprucing up is the need of the hour.Last one week was particularly bad on the railways front. Suresh Prabhu, the man seen as PM Modi’s Sherpa, is clearly feeling the heat. So he shared his frustration through a series of tweets:But Prabhu isn’t the only one whose role is set to be rejigged. Word coming out is that he won’t be dropped altogether from the council of ministers as the PM continues to hold him in high stead. The man whose profile looks set to rise higher is Nitin Gadkari. He is the one who is being credited for bringing in a silent revolution in the highways sector. Going with the Modi mantra of ‘minimum government, maximum governance’, all surface transport-related ministries — from highways to railways — could be put under Gadkari, who has a proven track record in infra reforms.Having one ministry to focus on all transport related matters was a proposal first mooted in 2014, much on the lines of a unified ministry of transport in the US. In power sector, Modi government has achieved a success in doing away with multiple ministries. Power Minister Piyush Goel, who has been winning accolades for his good work, is likely to be upgraded to a full Cabinet post.The country is all set to get a new defence minister. It’s a position that has been held by finance minister Arun Jaitley ever since Manohar Parrikar went back to Goa as chief minister. Sushma Swaraj, whose health hasn’t been in great shape, is also looking for a ministry where her health isn’t a restricting factor. According to top sources, a conversation has already happened between her and the PM on this front.Amit Shah, BJP chief who is now in Parliament as well, is looking out for some fresh talent from the states as well to induct in the ministries. There is a strong possibility of a reshuffle being carried out in ministries of skill development as well as tourism and culture.With the entry of merged factions of AIADMK and JD(U) in the NDA fold, expect a sparklingly new look for Modi Cabinet. All said and done, one can expect many surprises from PM Modi.