1-min read

Modi congratulates Shinzo Abe on Re-Election

Shinzo Abe got a resounding victory in the snap polls held on Sunday, with his LDF-led coalition winning two-thirds majority in the lower house of Parliament.

PTI

Updated:October 23, 2017, 12:43 PM IST
File photos of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (Reuters)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on his re-election and said he looked forward to further strengthening the relations between the two countries.

Abe got a resounding victory in the snap polls held on Sunday, with his LDF-led coalition winning two-thirds majority in the lower house of Parliament.

"Heartiest greetings to my dear friend @AbeShinzo on his big election win. Look forward to further strengthen India-Japan relations with him," Modi tweeted.

Modi and Abe share a great relationship and have met several times over the last three years.

Abe was in India recently for the annual summit meeting with Modi.
