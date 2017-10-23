Modi congratulates Shinzo Abe on Re-Election
Shinzo Abe got a resounding victory in the snap polls held on Sunday, with his LDF-led coalition winning two-thirds majority in the lower house of Parliament.
File photos of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (Reuters)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on his re-election and said he looked forward to further strengthening the relations between the two countries.
"Heartiest greetings to my dear friend @AbeShinzo on his big election win. Look forward to further strengthen India-Japan relations with him," Modi tweeted.
Modi and Abe share a great relationship and have met several times over the last three years.
Abe was in India recently for the annual summit meeting with Modi.
