PM Modi Expresses Anguish Over London Terror Attack
File picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condemned the attacks in London, terming them as “shocking”.
Two terror attacks at central London landmarks left at least six persons dead and 30 others injured. Three terror suspects were shot dead by the police.
Attacks in London are shocking & anguishing. We condemn them. My thoughts are with families of the deceased & prayers with the injured.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 4, 2017
“Attacks in London are shocking & anguishing. We condemn them. My thoughts are with families of the deceased & prayers with the injured,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet.
The attack took place at London Bridge and Borough Market. It was the third terror attack to strike the UK this year, after a man drove a car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in March and the bomb attack on an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester two weeks ago.
On 22 May, 22 people were killed and 116 injured in a suicide bombing at Manchester Arena.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- MOM: Sridevi-Starrer Leaves Us With Many Questions with Its Twisted Plot
- Big B Walks Down The Memory On His Wedding Anniversary With Jaya
- Dhawan Takes Fans Into the Indian Dressing Room in Edgbaston
- Jim Sarbh to Rasika Dugal: Offbeat Actors To Look Out For in 2017
- Ola and Sehwag Join Hands to Tackle Traffic Congestion with #FarakPadtaHai