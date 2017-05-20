Modi Government to Give Attorney General, Solicitor General Another Term

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi-government is set to give another term in office to country’s top law officer Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi.

Sources have confirmed to CNN-News18 that the decks have been cleared to grant an extension to Rohatgi, whose three-year term is expiring on June 11.

The Prime Minister’s Office and the Law Ministry have sent informal messages to the senior lawyer that he remains their first choice for the crucial post.

In what may be construed as his tacit approval, Rohatgi has continued accepting briefs from government departments although some of these cases are to come up for hearing after his current term in the office ends.

Moreover, on Friday, on being asked by a Supreme Court bench about his availability to argue a PIL relating to Aadhaar, Rohatgi preferred June 27 -- a fortnight after the AG's present tenure expires. This, therefore, may be seen another strong indication of Rohatgi's willingness to continue.

The Law Minister, as per the convention, speaks to the law officers to seek their consent, which is later reproduced in notifications of their appointment.

There had been murmurs regarding the PMO’s readiness to continue with Rohatgi, given the fact that the NDA government lost the high-pitched battle on validity of the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) when the AG was leading from the front.

There were questions also raised on his intrepid and "aggressive" style of arguing the matters but it seems, all issues were put to rest when it was noticed that the government did not suffer any major jolt from the Supreme Court apart from the NJAC verdict. Rohatgi’s acumen in defending Aadhaar and averting multiple attempts to get the Aadhaar Act stayed also weighed in.

Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar is also likely to be retained, sources say. Kumar was appointed on June 7, 2014 for a three-year-term while the AG’s appointments had come four days later.

Out of six Additional Solicitors General (ASGs), one, namely Neeraj Kishan Kaul, will however be not in the government's legal team anymore.

Kaul has communicated to the Law Ministry his indisposition to continue. Kaul has returned briefs, making it clear to the litigation department that he would demit office on completion of the tenure.

According to the sources, whether ASG P S Patwalia would continue or not is also under cloud and the Law Ministry is waiting for an emphatic answer from Patwalia.

Four other ASGs – Maninder Singh, Tushar Mehta, P S Narasimha and Pinky Anand are likely to continue for another term.