LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Modi in Assam Live: It's a Very Happy Day, Says Prime Minister

News18.com | May 26, 2017, 12:06 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing supporters after inaugurating the Dhola-Sadia bridge, India's longest, in Assam on the third anniversary of his government.

Stay tuned for live updates:

LOAD MORE
  • 24 May, 2017 | South Africa in England
    ENG vs SA
    339/6
    50.0 overs
    		 267/10
    45.0 overs
    England beat South Africa by 72 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 24 May, 2017 | Ireland Tri-Nation Series
    NZ vs BAN
    270/8
    50.0 overs
    		 271/5
    48.2 overs
    Bangladesh beat New Zealand by 5 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 21 May, 2017 | Indian Premier League
    MI vs RPS
    129/8
    20.0 overs
    		 128/6
    20.0 overs
    Mumbai Indians beat Rising Pune Supergiant by 1 run
    Full Scorecard
  • 21 May, 2017 | Ireland Tri-Nation Series
    NZ vs IRE
    344/6
    50.0 overs
    		 154/10
    39.3 overs
    New Zealand beat Ireland by 190 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 19 May, 2017 | Ireland Tri-Nation Series
    IRE vs BAN
    181/10
    46.3 overs
    		 182/2
    27.1 overs
    Bangladesh beat Ireland by 8 wickets
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.