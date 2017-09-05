Modi In Myanmar Live: PM to Hold Talks With Suu Kyi

Sep 5, 2017 4:34 pm (IST)

Modi’s visit comes in the wake of violence in Myanmar’s Rakhine area with the state hunting down Rohingyas, most of whom who are now fighting for their lives. Modi had said that going to Myanmar was an ‘emotional’ trip, adding that he hoped the trip would help in bringing the two nations closer. Modi had visited Myanmar in 2014 to attend the ASEAN-India Summit.The President of Myanmar and Suu Kyi had visited India in 2016.