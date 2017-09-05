GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Modi In Myanmar Live: PM to Hold Talks With Suu Kyi

News18.com | September 5, 2017, 6:07 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today arrived in Nay Pyi Taw for his first bilateral visit to Myanmar with an aim of charting a roadmap for closer cooperation between the two countries in areas like security and counter-terrorism.

Modi is scheduled to call on Myanmar President Htin Kyaw who is also hosting a banquet for him later today. The Prime Minister will hold wide-ranging talks with State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi tomorrow.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Sep 5, 2017 5:30 pm (IST)

"Mingalaba Myanmar! After intense diplomatic engagements at #BRICS2017, PM @narendramodi arrives to a warm welcome at Naypyitaw," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted along with some pictures of the Prime Minister's arrival at the Nay Pyi Taw airport.

Sep 5, 2017 5:27 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the guard of honour

Sep 5, 2017 5:26 pm (IST)
Sep 5, 2017 4:41 pm (IST)

Myanmar is one of India's strategic neighbours and shares a 1,640-km-long border with a number of northeastern states including militancy-hit Nagaland and Manipur. 

Sep 5, 2017 4:41 pm (IST)

The prime minister said both countries will review developments in bilateral ties with a focus on "extensive" programme of development cooperation and socio-economic assistance India is undertaking in Myanmar. Modi said he was looking forward to paying a visit to the famed heritage city of Bagan, where the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has done a "stellar work" in renovating the Ananda Temple.

Sep 5, 2017 4:37 pm (IST)

Modi had said India and Myanmar will look at strengthening existing cooperation in areas of security and counter-terrorism, trade and investment, infrastructure and energy, and culture. He hoped his visit will help in charting a roadmap for closer cooperation between the two countries.

Sep 5, 2017 4:35 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Myanmar

Sep 5, 2017 4:34 pm (IST)

Modi’s visit comes in the wake of violence in Myanmar’s Rakhine area with the state hunting down Rohingyas, most of whom who are now fighting for their lives. Modi had said that going to Myanmar was an ‘emotional’ trip, adding that he hoped the trip would help in bringing the two nations closer. Modi had visited Myanmar in 2014 to attend the ASEAN-India Summit.The President of Myanmar and Suu Kyi had visited India in 2016.

  • 03 Sep, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka
    SL vs IND
    238/10
    49.4 overs
    		 239/4
    46.3 overs
    India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 31 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka
    IND vs SL
    375/5
    50.0 overs
    		 207/10
    42.4 overs
    India beat Sri Lanka by 168 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 27 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka
    SL vs IND
    217/9
    50.0 overs
    		 218/4
    45.1 overs
    India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 27 - 30 Aug, 2017 | Australia in Bangladesh
    BAN vs AUS
    260/10
    78.5 overs
    		 217/10
    74.5 overs
    Bangladesh beat Australia by 20 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 25 - 29 Aug, 2017 | The Wisden Trophy
    ENG vs WI
    258/10
    70.5 overs
    		 427/10
    127.0 overs
    West Indies beat England by 5 wickets
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.