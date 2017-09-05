Modi In Myanmar Live: PM to Hold Talks With Suu Kyi

Event Highlights
Modi is scheduled to call on Myanmar President Htin Kyaw who is also hosting a banquet for him later today. The Prime Minister will hold wide-ranging talks with State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi tomorrow.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the guard of honour
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects guard of honour at Presidential Palace in Nay Pyi Taw #Myanmar pic.twitter.com/mQvqVJdi19— ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2017
Landed in Naypyitaw, marking the start of my Myanmar visit. I will join a wide range of programmes during my visit to Myanmar. pic.twitter.com/xZEhAvKzpv— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2017
The prime minister said both countries will review developments in bilateral ties with a focus on "extensive" programme of development cooperation and socio-economic assistance India is undertaking in Myanmar. Modi said he was looking forward to paying a visit to the famed heritage city of Bagan, where the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has done a "stellar work" in renovating the Ananda Temple.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Myanmar
#Visuals Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar on a two-day visit pic.twitter.com/2R7H07m8C4— ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2017
Modi’s visit comes in the wake of violence in Myanmar’s Rakhine area with the state hunting down Rohingyas, most of whom who are now fighting for their lives. Modi had said that going to Myanmar was an ‘emotional’ trip, adding that he hoped the trip would help in bringing the two nations closer. Modi had visited Myanmar in 2014 to attend the ASEAN-India Summit.The President of Myanmar and Suu Kyi had visited India in 2016.
