Modi in Myanmar LIVE: Will Ensure Terror Doesn’t Take Root, Suu Kyi Tells PM Narendra Modi

Visuals of PM Narendra Modi with Ang San Suu Kyi:
Meeting a valued friend. PM @narendramodi with the State Councillor Aung San Suu Kyi pic.twitter.com/TJfIahUvMk— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) September 6, 2017
The minister of state for home said that since they are not legal immigrants,
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said both India and Myanmar will review developments in bilateral ties with a focus on "extensive" programme of development cooperation and socio-economic assistance India is undertaking in Myanmar. Modi said he was looking forward to paying a visit to the famed heritage city of Bagan, where the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has done a "stellar work" in renovating the Ananda Temple. Myanmar is one of India's strategic neighbours and shares a 1,640-km-long border with a number of northeastern states including militancy-hit Nagaland and Manipur.
PM Narendra Modi had said that India and Myanmar will look at strengthening existing cooperation in areas of security and counter-terrorism, trade and investment, infrastructure and energy, and culture. He hoped his visit will help in charting a roadmap for closer cooperation between the two countries.
PM Narendra Modi’s visit comes in the wake of violence in Myanmar’s Rakhine area with the state hunting down Rohingyas, most of whom who are now fighting for their lives. Modi had said that going to Myanmar was an ‘emotional’ trip, adding that he hoped the trip would help in bringing the two nations closer. Modi had visited Myanmar in 2014 to attend the ASEAN-India Summit.The President of Myanmar and Suu Kyi had visited India in 2016.
India has offered to extend assistance in stimulating a socio-economic project that can help alleviate the extreme poverty and distress in the state.
India has offered to extend assistance in stimulating a socio-economic project that can help alleviate the extreme poverty and distress in Rakhine. Ministry of External Affairs said that some assistance is already being provided to foster communal harmony but the onus of restoring peace lies with the Myanmar government. India also believes that initiatives like the Kaladan project that starts in Rakhine state will further help improve the situation. Kaladan is a $484-million multi-modal transport project between India and Myanmar that will improve connectivity in Mizoram. India managed the construction of Sittwe port in Rakhine only last year – one year behind schedule.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on his first bilateral visit to Myanmar, will be meeting the State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi in Nay Pyi Taw on Wednesday. The two sides are expected to discuss the unrest in Rakhine state. Just ahead of the visit, Joint Secretary (Bangladesh, Myanmar) Sripriya Ranganathan said, “It is a matter of great concern. There has been a particularly prominent attack where a lot of people have lost their lives. We have contacted them (Myanmar) to find out what can be done.”
