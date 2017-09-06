Modi in Myanmar LIVE: Will Ensure Terror Doesn’t Take Root, Suu Kyi Tells PM Narendra Modi

Sep 6, 2017 8:29 am (IST)

India has offered to extend assistance in stimulating a socio-economic project that can help alleviate the extreme poverty and distress in Rakhine. Ministry of External Affairs said that some assistance is already being provided to foster communal harmony but the onus of restoring peace lies with the Myanmar government. India also believes that initiatives like the Kaladan project that starts in Rakhine state will further help improve the situation. Kaladan is a $484-million multi-modal transport project between India and Myanmar that will improve connectivity in Mizoram. India managed the construction of Sittwe port in Rakhine only last year – one year behind schedule.