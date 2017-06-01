Modi in Russia Live: Ties With Pak Won't Effect Relations With India, Says Putin

Jun 1, 2017 8:33 am (IST)

On Friday, Modi will be the guest of honour at the annual St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, which is being attended by a host of political and business leaders from around the world. It's for the first time that an Indian Prime Minister is attending the economic and business summit. Some 60 Indian CEOs are attending the summit, and India has also set up a 'Make in India' pavilion in addition to hosting roundtables and an exclusive India-Eurasia economic and business breakfast.