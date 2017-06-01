Modi in Russia Live: Ties With Pak Won't Effect Relations With India, Says Putin

Event Highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Russia on the third leg of his six-day, four-nation tour. PM Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin begin restricted meeting ahead of delegation-level summit.
The nuclear deal, if signed, would be the centerpiece of the summit, the second time in eight months after their last bilateral in Goa in October 2016. If signed, the two units of the plant, with capacity to produce 1000 MW of electricity each, will significantly boost the country's nuclear power generation. The current nuclear power generation capacity of all 22 nuclear power reactors is 6,780 MW.
India and Russia are expected to ink 12 agreements in wide-ranging sectors, including in science and technology, railways, cultural exchanges and other business areas between private parties also, in addition to a "vision statement" that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin will release.
With hours to go before the summit, last-minute talks were taking place to iron out details and language of the agreement on a line of credit for building Unit 5 and 6 of the Kundankulam nuclear power plant in Tamil Nadu. The reactors are being built by India's Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) and Russia's Atomstroyexport company, a subsidiary of Rosatom, the regulatory body of the Russian nuclear complex, PTI reported.
On Friday, Modi will be the guest of honour at the annual St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, which is being attended by a host of political and business leaders from around the world. It's for the first time that an Indian Prime Minister is attending the economic and business summit. Some 60 Indian CEOs are attending the summit, and India has also set up a 'Make in India' pavilion in addition to hosting roundtables and an exclusive India-Eurasia economic and business breakfast.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his three-day Russia sojourn with a visit on Friday to the Piskariovskoe cemetery, a memorial for some 500,000 Russians who were killed in the siege of Leningrad in World War II, which the Russians call the Great Patriotic War. Modi will then be received by Putin at the Konstantin Palace, a sprawling regal complex that is also the Russian presidents official residence where he hosts world leaders. After the summit, Putin will host Modi at a private dinner without any aides
