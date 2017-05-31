Modi in Spain Live: PM Bats for Anti-terror Cooperation After Talks With Rajoy

Event Highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with his Spanish counterpart Mariano Rajoy on Wednesday, reaffirming bilateral ties and batting for anti-terror cooperation.
Modi, who is the first Indian PM to visit Spain since 1988, will also call on King Felipe VI.
PM Modi meets people outside the hotel in Madrid.
#WATCH: PM Narendra Modi meets people outside the hotel in Madrid(Spain) pic.twitter.com/JpGpq54AIQ— ANI (@ANI_news) May 30, 2017
"Landed in Spain, marking the start of a very important visit aimed at improving economic and cultural relations with Spain," Modi tweeted in English and in Spanish
El objetivo será mejorar las relaciones económicas y culturales con España. pic.twitter.com/Paq16vVOFG— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 30, 2017
