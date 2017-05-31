GET APP News18 APP
Modi in Spain Live: PM Bats for Anti-terror Cooperation After Talks With Rajoy

News18.com | May 31, 2017, 12:54 PM IST
Event Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with his Spanish counterpart Mariano Rajoy on Wednesday, reaffirming bilateral ties and batting for anti-terror cooperation.

Modi, who is the first Indian PM to visit Spain since 1988, will also call on King Felipe VI.

Stay tuned for live updates:

May 31, 2017 12:36 pm (IST)

PM Narendra Modi with Prime Minister of Spain Mariano Rajoy in Madrid


May 31, 2017 12:31 pm (IST)

Terrorism is a challenge for all of our societies, we get to hear a lot about terror attacks these days: PM Modi 


May 31, 2017 12:25 pm (IST)

India and Spain can cooperate in so many areas, including infrastructure. We must have even closer economic ties: PM Modi in Madrid


May 31, 2017 12:20 pm (IST)

May 31, 2017 12:18 pm (IST)

I am sure the discussions with PM Mariano Rajoy will lead to enhancement of India-Spain bilateral ties: PM Modi


May 31, 2017 12:16 pm (IST)

We are in favour of making ties with Spain even more productive in the coming years: PM Narendra Modi in Madrid


May 31, 2017 10:00 am (IST)

May 31, 2017 9:57 am (IST)

PM Modi meets people outside the hotel in Madrid.



May 31, 2017 9:53 am (IST)
 

PM Modi was received by Spanish Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis on his arrival in Madrid. 


May 31, 2017 9:48 am (IST)

From Spain, PM Modi will travel to St Petersburg in Russia on June 1 where he will hold the 18th India-Russia annual Summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and attend the St Petersburg International Economic Forum the next day.


May 31, 2017 9:46 am (IST)

Prime Minister Modi will be discussing ways to enhance bilateral engagement, especially in economic sphere, and cooperation on international issues of common concern, particularly in combating terrorism.


May 31, 2017 9:07 am (IST)

During his stay, PM Modi is expected to meet the top leaders of Spain to discuss issues of mutual interests. He is also expected to call on King of Spain - King Felipe VI.


May 31, 2017 9:05 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi first prime minister to visit Spain after Rajiv Gandhi 


May 31, 2017 9:04 am (IST)

"Landed in Spain, marking the start of a very important visit aimed at improving economic and cultural relations with Spain," Modi tweeted in English and in Spanish



May 31, 2017 8:08 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the Spanish capital of Madrid, on Tuesday night, kicking off the second leg of his six-day, four-nation tour aimed at boosting bilateral economic engagement and inviting more investment for India's transformation


