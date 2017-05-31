News18 APP
Modi in Spain Live: PM Set to Meet Spanish PM, King Today

News18.com | May 31, 2017, 9:57 AM IST
Event Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the Spanish capital on Tuesday night on the second leg of his six-day, four-nation tour aimed at boosting bilateral economic engagement. Modi's visit to Spain is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister since 1988.

Modi will hold discussions with his Spanish counterpart Mariano Rajoy on ways to deepen bilateral engagement, including in the high-tech sector. Modi will also call on King Felipe VI of Spain, PTI reported.

Stay tuned for live updates:

May 31, 2017 10:00 am (IST)

May 31, 2017 9:57 am (IST)

PM Modi meets people outside the hotel in Madrid.



May 31, 2017 9:53 am (IST)

PM Modi was received by Spanish Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis on his arrival in Madrid. 


May 31, 2017 9:48 am (IST)

From Spain, PM Modi will travel to St Petersburg in Russia on June 1 where he will hold the 18th India-Russia annual Summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and attend the St Petersburg International Economic Forum the next day.


May 31, 2017 9:46 am (IST)

Prime Minister Modi will be discussing ways to enhance bilateral engagement, especially in economic sphere, and cooperation on international issues of common concern, particularly in combating terrorism.


May 31, 2017 9:07 am (IST)

During his stay, PM Modi is expected to meet the top leaders of Spain to discuss issues of mutual interests. He is also expected to call on King of Spain - King Felipe VI.


May 31, 2017 9:05 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi first prime minister to visit Spain after Rajiv Gandhi 


May 31, 2017 9:04 am (IST)

"Landed in Spain, marking the start of a very important visit aimed at improving economic and cultural relations with Spain," Modi tweeted in English and in Spanish



May 31, 2017 8:08 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the Spanish capital of Madrid, on Tuesday night, kicking off the second leg of his six-day, four-nation tour aimed at boosting bilateral economic engagement and inviting more investment for India's transformation


