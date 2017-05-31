Modi in Spain Live: PM Set to Meet Spanish PM, King Today

Event Highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the Spanish capital on Tuesday night on the second leg of his six-day, four-nation tour aimed at boosting bilateral economic engagement. Modi's visit to Spain is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister since 1988.
Modi will hold discussions with his Spanish counterpart Mariano Rajoy on ways to deepen bilateral engagement, including in the high-tech sector. Modi will also call on King Felipe VI of Spain, PTI reported.
Stay tuned for live updates:
PM Modi meets people outside the hotel in Madrid.
#WATCH: PM Narendra Modi meets people outside the hotel in Madrid(Spain) pic.twitter.com/JpGpq54AIQ— ANI (@ANI_news) May 30, 2017
"Landed in Spain, marking the start of a very important visit aimed at improving economic and cultural relations with Spain," Modi tweeted in English and in Spanish
El objetivo será mejorar las relaciones económicas y culturales con España. pic.twitter.com/Paq16vVOFG— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 30, 2017
-
30 May, 2017 | ICC Champions Trophy Warm-up Matches SL vs NZ 356/850.0 overs 359/446.1 oversNew Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
-
29 May, 2017 | South Africa in England ENG vs SA 153/1031.1 overs 156/328.5 oversSouth Africa beat England by 7 wickets
-
29 May, 2017 | ICC Champions Trophy Warm-up Matches AUS vs PAK 57/110.2 overs /oversMatch Abandoned
-
28 May, 2017 | ICC Champions Trophy Warm-up Matches NZ vs IND 189/1038.4 overs 129/326.0 oversIndia beat New Zealand by 45 runs (D/L method)
-
27 May, 2017 | South Africa in England ENG vs SA 330/650.0 overs 328/550.0 oversEngland beat South Africa by 2 runs