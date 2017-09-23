Modi in Varanasi Day 2 LIVE: PM Narendra Modi Says Development Not Vote Bank is Govt Priority

Sep 23, 2017 8:36 am (IST)

PM laid foundation of Essel Infra's sewage treatment plant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation of its sewage treatment plant (STP) in Ramana, Varanasi under Namami Gange programme. In a statement, it said the STP with 50 million litre daily-capacity will be the first plant to be developed under hybrid annuity-public private partnership model. Under this model, the development, operation and maintenance of the STP will be undertaken by a special purpose vehicle at the local level. Forty percent of the capital cost would be paid during construction while the remaining 60 percent of the cost will be paid over the life of the project as annuities along with operation and maintenance cost expenses for the next 15 years, the water resources ministry said. The work to construct, operate and maintain the 50 MLD STP in Varanasi has been awarded to a consortium led by Essel Infra Projects Limited at an estimated cost of Rs 153.16 crore.