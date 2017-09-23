GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Modi in Varanasi Day 2 LIVE: PM Narendra Modi Says Development Not Vote Bank is Govt Priority

News18.com | September 23, 2017, 11:19 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

Addressing farmers on Day 2 of his Varanasi visit, PM Narendra Modi has promised “homes for all by 2022” and pitched for a clean and new India. The PM’s packed schedule for the day started with the inauguration of a sanitation drive and a 'Pashu Arogya Mela' in Shahanshahpur on the outskirts of Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency. The PM also handed loan waiver and housing scheme certificates to beneficiaries.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Sep 23, 2017 11:01 am (IST)

We are aiming at changing the lives of the poor, middle class families. We’re taking up schemes to uplift the middle class, as they are the ones who’ll help the nation progress: PM Modi

Sep 23, 2017 10:59 am (IST)

PM Modi takes potshots at the previous governments, says money meant for the poor never reached them.
 

Sep 23, 2017 10:57 am (IST)

Swachhata is a difficult task to undertake. But if Modi doesn’t take up the difficult tasks, then who will: PM Modi
 

Sep 23, 2017 10:54 am (IST)

I had the opportunity to help in toilet construction at a village nearby. The people of the village have decided to make the village ODF. Swachhata is a Puja for me. Cleanliness is a way to serve the poor of India. Villagers have pledged on the occasion of Navratri that they will not defecate in the open after October 2: PM Modi

Sep 23, 2017 10:53 am (IST)

None of us prefer living in dirt and an unclean environment. Swachhata should be our ultimate goal. Swachhata is the responsibility of every individual and every family. The diseases that spread at a rapid rate are caused due to lack of cleanliness. A clean India also means a healthier India: PM Modi

Sep 23, 2017 10:49 am (IST)

Let us build on the strides we have made in the dairy sector. Cooperatives can help in this regard, as they have in parts of the nation. Let us make these five years about creating the India our freedom fighters dreamt about.  Doubling of farmers income is an area in which significant work is being done. Schemes like soil health card are benefitting farmers: PM Modi

Sep 23, 2017 10:46 am (IST)

I am of a different mould. I do not think of vote bank. For me my country is bigger concern than my party. For us, governance is not about politics or winning elections. The priority is the wellbeing of the nation.  Our country is a big milk producer, however, as compared to other milk producing nations, our production is less. With this initiative we will help our cattle to produce better and more milk, it will ultimately help in our nation’s growth: PM Modi

Sep 23, 2017 10:43 am (IST)

Focus on animal health is commendable. This focus will benefit the farmers across the state. Over 1,700 animals have been brought here to this gathering, veterinary experts have also gathered here to look at the health and ailments of these animals. Our farmers will benefit from this ‘Pashudhan Arogya Mela’: PM Modi

Sep 23, 2017 10:42 am (IST)

PM Modi thanks people for gathering in large numbers for the rally. He congratulates UP CM Yogi Adiyanath for Pashu Arogya Mela. He daid, "I want to congratulate the Uttar Pradesh Government and specially Yogi Adityanath for holding the Pashudhan Arogya Mela."

Sep 23, 2017 10:37 am (IST)

PM Narendra Modi is addressing a public meeting in Shahanshahpur on the outskirts of Varanasi 

Sep 23, 2017 10:35 am (IST)

Beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana share stage with PM Narendra Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath and others. PM Modi distributes certificates to housing scheme beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh, at the Shahanshahpur rally.

Sep 23, 2017 10:33 am (IST)
 

Pashu Arogya Mela is a big initiative for Uttar Pradesh that was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, says Yogi Adiyanath. He said that his government is working towards giving a home to every poor man by 2022.

Sep 23, 2017 10:27 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | PM Narendra Modi's Varanasi Visit: Project Announcements to Pave Way for 2019 Polls

Politically speaking, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address will be of further significance with a changed political narrative in Uttar Pradesh.

Sep 23, 2017 10:26 am (IST)

Uttar Pradesh CM Shri Yogi Adityanath is now addressing the gathering. PM Narendra Modi to address shortly. 

Sep 23, 2017 10:17 am (IST)

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates ‘Pashudhan Arogya Mela‘ in Shahanshahpur on the outskirts of Varanasi

Sep 23, 2017 10:06 am (IST)
Sep 23, 2017 10:04 am (IST)

PM arrives at 'Pashu Arogya Mela'

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates a new gaushala, milk producing unit and an animal hospital and ‘Pashudhan Arogya Mela‘ in Shahanshahpur on the outskirts of Varanasi. 

Sep 23, 2017 9:50 am (IST)
Sep 23, 2017 9:41 am (IST)

JUST IN | PM Modi launches sanitation drive in Shahanshahpur on the outskirts of Varanasi. He will later inaugurate the 'Pashu Arogya Mela' in the region and address a gathering of farmers.

Sep 23, 2017 9:21 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, yesterday dedicated to the nation, the Deendayal Hastkala Sankul – a trade facilitation centre for handicrafts – at Varanasi. He had laid the foundation stone of this Centre in November 2014. He visited the Centre, and was given an overview of the facilities developed there. Union textile minister Smriti Irani, governor Ram Naik and chief minister Yogi Adityanath also took a round of the trade facilitation centre and crafts museum, named after Deendayal Upadhyaya, the BJP’s ideolague.

Sep 23, 2017 9:15 am (IST)

While addressing the gathering, PM Modi yesterday hailed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for working for the betterment of the people. “I thank Yogi Adityanath from the bottom of my heart for initiating so many development projects in the state. Ever since he assumed office six years ago, the Uttar Pradesh government has taken numerous steps for the well-being of farmers, youngsters and rural areas,” he said.

Sep 23, 2017 8:43 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Development is the Solution to All Problems, Says PM Modi in Varanasi

Addressing a rally after the launch functions, Modi took a swipe at the opposition parties and said this government "would only launch, but also complete projects."

Sep 23, 2017 8:36 am (IST)

PM laid foundation of Essel Infra's sewage treatment plant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation of its sewage treatment plant (STP) in Ramana, Varanasi under Namami Gange programme. In a statement, it said the STP with 50 million litre daily-capacity will be the first plant to be developed under hybrid annuity-public private partnership model. Under this model, the development, operation and maintenance of the STP will be undertaken by a special purpose vehicle at the local level. Forty percent of the capital cost would be paid during construction while the remaining 60 percent of the cost will be paid over the life of the project as annuities along with operation and maintenance cost expenses for the next 15 years, the water resources ministry said.  The work to construct, operate and maintain the 50 MLD STP in Varanasi has been awarded to a consortium led by Essel Infra Projects Limited at an estimated cost of Rs 153.16 crore.

Sep 23, 2017 8:34 am (IST)

The Tulsi Manas temple has great historical and cultural importance in Hinduism as it was here that Hindu epic Ramcharitmanas was said to have been originally written by poet-saint Goswami Tulsidas. He later visited the Durga Mata Mandir.

Sep 23, 2017 8:32 am (IST)

Prime Minister Modi said he could have released the stamp either at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan or his own residence, but then a thought came to his mind that it is the auspicious period of Navaratra, and in the life of Lord Ram, Navratra and Vijayadashami hold special significance. "A place where memories of Tulsidas are still alive.... There cannot be a better place than this Manas Mandir for releasing the postge stamp," he said.

Sep 23, 2017 8:27 am (IST)

Modi releases postage stamp on Lord Ram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday released a postage stamp on different aspects of Lord Ram's life at the historic Tulsi Manas Mandir here, and said he was a source of inspiration for every individual. "There have been many stamps on Lord Ram, but this is the first of its kind stamp, which depicts different aspects of his life. This has not been done in the past. I am happy that I have got the opportunity to do this from the holy soil of Manas," he said. 

Sep 23, 2017 8:25 am (IST)
Sep 23, 2017 8:24 am (IST)

PM Modi “gifted” schemes worth Rs 1,000 crore to the city. This included launching or laying the foundation stones of 17 key infrastructure projects, including the Ramnagar-Samne Ghat bridge, Balua Ghat bridge and the Ramna Sewage Treatment Plant (STP).

Sep 23, 2017 8:23 am (IST)

PM flagged off Mahamana Express

On Friday, Prime Minister Narenda Modi flagged off the Mahamana Express which will ply between Varanasi and Vadodara. While the Prime Minister inaugurated the first run of the train, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal joined him via video link from Vadodara along with senior officials of the ministry. The maiden journey of the train was from Vadodara to Varanasi. Mahamana Express is named after the nationalist leader Madan Mohan Malviya, who was also also addressed as Mahamana

Sep 23, 2017 8:19 am (IST)

PM Modi is expected to reach RG Line at around 9.30 am. Around 9.40 am, he will participate in a Clean India event and at 10 am, the Prime Minister will inaugurate Pashudhan Arogya Mela and a new gaushala. Following this, the PM Modi will address a gathering of farmers at around 10.30 am. Modi is expected to leave for Varanasi Airport around 11.30 am from where he will leave for Delhi around 12.10 pm.

Load More
  • 21 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England
    ENG vs WI
    21/0
    2.2 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Match Abandoned
    Full Scorecard
  • 21 Sep, 2017 | Australia in India
    IND vs AUS
    252/10
    50.0 overs
    		 202/10
    43.1 overs
    India beat Australia by 50 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 19 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England
    WI vs ENG
    204/9
    42.0 overs
    		 210/3
    30.5 overs
    England beat West Indies by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 17 Sep, 2017 | Australia in India
    IND vs AUS
    281/7
    50.0 overs
    		 137/9
    21.0 overs
    India beat Australia by 26 runs (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 16 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England
    WI vs ENG
    176/9
    20.0 overs
    		 155/10
    19.3 overs
    West Indies beat England by 21 runs
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES