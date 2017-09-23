Modi in Varanasi Day 2 LIVE: PM Narendra Modi Says Development Not Vote Bank is Govt Priority

Event Highlights
Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
I had the opportunity to help in toilet construction at a village nearby. The people of the village have decided to make the village ODF. Swachhata is a Puja for me. Cleanliness is a way to serve the poor of India. Villagers have pledged on the occasion of Navratri that they will not defecate in the open after October 2: PM Modi
None of us prefer living in dirt and an unclean environment. Swachhata should be our ultimate goal. Swachhata is the responsibility of every individual and every family. The diseases that spread at a rapid rate are caused due to lack of cleanliness. A clean India also means a healthier India: PM Modi
Let us build on the strides we have made in the dairy sector. Cooperatives can help in this regard, as they have in parts of the nation. Let us make these five years about creating the India our freedom fighters dreamt about. Doubling of farmers income is an area in which significant work is being done. Schemes like soil health card are benefitting farmers: PM Modi
I am of a different mould. I do not think of vote bank. For me my country is bigger concern than my party. For us, governance is not about politics or winning elections. The priority is the wellbeing of the nation. Our country is a big milk producer, however, as compared to other milk producing nations, our production is less. With this initiative we will help our cattle to produce better and more milk, it will ultimately help in our nation’s growth: PM Modi
Focus on animal health is commendable. This focus will benefit the farmers across the state. Over 1,700 animals have been brought here to this gathering, veterinary experts have also gathered here to look at the health and ailments of these animals. Our farmers will benefit from this ‘Pashudhan Arogya Mela’: PM Modi
CLICK TO READ | PM Narendra Modi's Varanasi Visit: Project Announcements to Pave Way for 2019 Polls
Politically speaking, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address will be of further significance with a changed political narrative in Uttar Pradesh.
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates ‘Pashudhan Arogya Mela‘ in Shahanshahpur on the outskirts of Varanasi
#Varanasi: PM @narendramodi inaugurates Pashu Arogya Mela in Shahanshahpur pic.twitter.com/275tZe4G5X— Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) September 23, 2017
Varanasi: PM Narendra Modi at Pashu Arogya Mela in Shahanshahpur. He will later address the farmers. pic.twitter.com/4buMj5QXxF— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 23, 2017
Varanasi: PM Modi lays foundation for toilet under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, in Shahanshahpur, CM Yogi Adityanath also present pic.twitter.com/OkyELlanJb— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 23, 2017
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, yesterday dedicated to the nation, the Deendayal Hastkala Sankul – a trade facilitation centre for handicrafts – at Varanasi. He had laid the foundation stone of this Centre in November 2014. He visited the Centre, and was given an overview of the facilities developed there. Union textile minister Smriti Irani, governor Ram Naik and chief minister Yogi Adityanath also took a round of the trade facilitation centre and crafts museum, named after Deendayal Upadhyaya, the BJP’s ideolague.
While addressing the gathering, PM Modi yesterday hailed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for working for the betterment of the people. “I thank Yogi Adityanath from the bottom of my heart for initiating so many development projects in the state. Ever since he assumed office six years ago, the Uttar Pradesh government has taken numerous steps for the well-being of farmers, youngsters and rural areas,” he said.
CLICK TO READ | Development is the Solution to All Problems, Says PM Modi in Varanasi
Addressing a rally after the launch functions, Modi took a swipe at the opposition parties and said this government "would only launch, but also complete projects."
PM laid foundation of Essel Infra's sewage treatment plant
Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation of its sewage treatment plant (STP) in Ramana, Varanasi under Namami Gange programme. In a statement, it said the STP with 50 million litre daily-capacity will be the first plant to be developed under hybrid annuity-public private partnership model. Under this model, the development, operation and maintenance of the STP will be undertaken by a special purpose vehicle at the local level. Forty percent of the capital cost would be paid during construction while the remaining 60 percent of the cost will be paid over the life of the project as annuities along with operation and maintenance cost expenses for the next 15 years, the water resources ministry said. The work to construct, operate and maintain the 50 MLD STP in Varanasi has been awarded to a consortium led by Essel Infra Projects Limited at an estimated cost of Rs 153.16 crore.
The Tulsi Manas temple has great historical and cultural importance in Hinduism as it was here that Hindu epic Ramcharitmanas was said to have been originally written by poet-saint Goswami Tulsidas. He later visited the Durga Mata Mandir.
Honoured to pray at the Tulsi Manas Mandir, one of Kashi’s historical temples. pic.twitter.com/7RYqFVl59Q— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2017
From the Darshan at the Durga Mata Temple and visit to Durga Kund. pic.twitter.com/bstURnNdYB— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2017
Prime Minister Modi said he could have released the stamp either at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan or his own residence, but then a thought came to his mind that it is the auspicious period of Navaratra, and in the life of Lord Ram, Navratra and Vijayadashami hold special significance. "A place where memories of Tulsidas are still alive.... There cannot be a better place than this Manas Mandir for releasing the postge stamp," he said.
Modi releases postage stamp on Lord Ram
Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday released a postage stamp on different aspects of Lord Ram's life at the historic Tulsi Manas Mandir here, and said he was a source of inspiration for every individual. "There have been many stamps on Lord Ram, but this is the first of its kind stamp, which depicts different aspects of his life. This has not been done in the past. I am happy that I have got the opportunity to do this from the holy soil of Manas," he said.
Released postage stamps on the Ramayana. pic.twitter.com/E6wYPh2hmy— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2017
Deendayal Hastkala Sankul, a trade facilitation centre for handicrafts will give a strong impetus to the sector. pic.twitter.com/uMuKvB2tma— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2017
PM flagged off Mahamana Express
On Friday, Prime Minister Narenda Modi flagged off the Mahamana Express which will ply between Varanasi and Vadodara. While the Prime Minister inaugurated the first run of the train, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal joined him via video link from Vadodara along with senior officials of the ministry. The maiden journey of the train was from Vadodara to Varanasi. Mahamana Express is named after the nationalist leader Madan Mohan Malviya, who was also also addressed as Mahamana
Mahamana Express connects Varanasi & Vadodara, both vibrant cultural centres as well as Varanasi & Surat, both vibrant textile centres. pic.twitter.com/3t7GISk5nK— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2017
PM Modi is expected to reach RG Line at around 9.30 am. Around 9.40 am, he will participate in a Clean India event and at 10 am, the Prime Minister will inaugurate Pashudhan Arogya Mela and a new gaushala. Following this, the PM Modi will address a gathering of farmers at around 10.30 am. Modi is expected to leave for Varanasi Airport around 11.30 am from where he will leave for Delhi around 12.10 pm.
-
21 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England ENG vs WI 21/02.2 overs /oversMatch Abandoned
-
21 Sep, 2017 | Australia in India IND vs AUS 252/1050.0 overs 202/1043.1 oversIndia beat Australia by 50 runs
-
19 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England WI vs ENG 204/942.0 overs 210/330.5 oversEngland beat West Indies by 7 wickets
-
17 Sep, 2017 | Australia in India IND vs AUS 281/750.0 overs 137/921.0 oversIndia beat Australia by 26 runs (D/L method)
-
16 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England WI vs ENG 176/920.0 overs 155/1019.3 oversWest Indies beat England by 21 runs