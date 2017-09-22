GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Modi in Varanasi LIVE: PM Arrives in His Constituency, First Visit After UP Win

September 22, 2017, 4:50 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached his Lok Sabha constituency on a two-day visit during which he will inaugurate several projects covering sectors like infrastructure, railways, financial inclusion and sanitation. Among the highlights will be the flagging off of the Mahamana Express train which will connect Varanasi with Surat and Vadodara in Gujarat.

Sep 22, 2017 4:50 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inagurates Deendayal Hastkala Sankul

Sep 22, 2017 4:31 pm (IST)
Sep 22, 2017 3:52 pm (IST)

On Saturday, Modi will inaugurate 'Pashu Arogya Mela' in Shahanshahpur on the outskirts of the city. He will also address a gathering of farmers there. He will also distribute loan waiver certificates to some farmers, whose loans have been waived by the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government.

Sep 22, 2017 3:52 pm (IST)

PM Modi will inaugurate nearly 17 infrastructure projects, including the Ramnagar-Samne Ghat bridge and the Balua Ghat bridge, and lay the foundation of nearly six projects, including Ramna Sewage Treatment Plant (STP). The prime minister will dedicate to the nation a community kitchen ('Annakshetra') near the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Sep 22, 2017 3:51 pm (IST)

On Saturday, the Prime Minister will briefly participate in a sanitation-related activity in a village of Shahanshahpur. He will distribute certificates to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural & Urban) and address a gathering on the occasion.

Sep 22, 2017 3:50 pm (IST)

The prime minister will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of foundation stone of the headquarters building of the Utkarsh Bank. Modi will also visit the historic Tulsi Manas Temple in Varanasi and release a postal stamp on Ramayana. He will later visit the Durga Mata Temple in the city.

Sep 22, 2017 3:50 pm (IST)

Tweeting about his visit on Thursday, the PM had said he would dedicate to the nation the Deendayal Hastkala Sankul, a trade facilitation centre for handicrafts. Other projects to be inaugurated include Utkarsh Bank, which specialises in micro finance, 'Jal Ambulance' (water ambulance) service and 'Jal Shav Vahan' (water-based vehicle for carrying bodies) service.

Sep 22, 2017 3:44 pm (IST)

