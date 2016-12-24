Modi Will Be in Patna For Prakashotsav; Will Share Stage With Nitish Kumar

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to travel to Patna in January for Prakashotsav to mark Guru Gobind Singh's 350th birth anniversary celebrations and will likely share the stage with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

The event is scheduled for January 5.

The event also assumes significance as Nitish Kumar has voiced support for PM's demonetisation move and this will be their first meeting post that decision.

Nitish’s move had triggered off political speculations of him getting close to NDA while discomforting his allies RJD and Congress.

Speculation is rife that Nitish is once again contemplating an alliance with NDA.

Prakashotsav will see stream of VIPs visiting Bihar including Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal, his Cabinet ministers and many international dignitaries.