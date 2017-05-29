Modi @ World Stage: 56 Foreign Trips of 56-inch Chest PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a four-nation tour on Monday to boost India’s economic ties with Germany, Spain, Russia and France.

Since assuming office in May 2014, Modi has made 56 foreign trips, starting from his first trip as PM in June 2014 to Bhutan. News18 looks at the important foreign trips that Modi has taken in the past three years:

August 2014: Visited Nepal, becoming the first PM in 17 years to do so. Modi visited Nepal again in November, 2014, to attend the SAARC Summit. He also went to Japan and the Tokyo Declaration for India-Japan Strategic and Global Partnership was finalised

September 2014: Went to the United States, where he addressed thousands of supporters at Madison Square, met then President Barack Obama and addressed the UN General Assembly

November 2014: Visited Australia to attend the G20 Summit in Brisbane

March 2015: Visited the Indian Ocean archipelago nation of Seychelles, another first by an Indian PM

May 2015: Became the first ever Indian PM to visit Mongolia

July 2015: Visited Russia to attend the BRICS summit in Ufa

August 2015: Visited the UAE, the first by an Indian PM in 34 years

September 2015: Visited New York for the UN General Assembly session. Modi also met then US President Barack Obama on that trip. He visited San Jose, California, where he interacted with top Fortune 500 CEOs

December 2015: Modi, on his way back from Afghanistan, stopped over at Pakistan. He wished Pak PM Nawaz Sharif on his birthday and even attended his granddaughter’s wedding

March 2016: Was in the US to attend the 4th Nuclear Security Summit

June 2016: The PM, in the United States, addressed a joint meeting of the US Congress and delivered the keynote at the 40th AGM of the US-India Business Council

September 2016: The month marked the PM’s second visit to China where he went to attend the G20 summit

May 2017: Visited Sri Lanka and addressed the Tamil community in Dickoya