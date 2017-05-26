Modi@3 Live: Farmers Income Should Double by 2022, Says PM

Addressing supporters after inaugurating the Dhola-Sadia link in Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the bridge, India’s longest, will be named after the late playback singer Bhupen Hazarika. With the inauguration of the bridge, the PM kickstarted celebrations of completing three years in power.
May 26, 2017 2:34 pm (IST)
The science of helping farmers was always there, scientists weren't born after we came to power... Tokenism doesn't help the country to develop...Time and technology don't wait for anyone...They change very fast: PM in Assam's Dhemaji
May 26, 2017 2:31 pm (IST)
If given water our farmers can grow gold, says PM
May 26, 2017 2:27 pm (IST)
Indian farmers must be able to reap the benefits of the country's progress...PM bats for organic farming, says whole country should follow Northeast example... I want to work for the farmers, says PM Modi
May 26, 2017 2:23 pm (IST)
Foundation stone for projects laid today in Assam would transform the lives of people here and all over the country...Farmer's income should be doubled by 2022...Our government is a pro-farmer government, says PM
May 26, 2017 2:23 pm (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a public address at the foundation stone laying ceremony of IARI Gogamukh in Assam
May 26, 2017 12:33 pm (IST)
The strategic importance of the bridge is massive because once it’s opened, troops will be able to enter Arunachal Pradesh much more quickly. Arunachal Pradesh lies along the China border.
May 26, 2017 12:33 pm (IST)
Taking a dig at Congress, PM Modi said this bridge should have been delivered 10 years ago.
May 26, 2017 12:26 pm (IST)
May 26, 2017 12:23 pm (IST)
May 26, 2017 12:21 pm (IST)
This bridge will be named Bhupen Hazarika Bridge...I cogratulate CM Sonowal and his team for their achievements... This bridge will not just save time and money but it will being about a economic revolution in the country
May 26, 2017 12:20 pm (IST)
In 2003, one of our MLAs Jagdish Bhuyan wrote to Vajpayee ji requesting for such a bridge. He approved: PM Modi on Dhola-Sadia bridge...Then soon government changed and the work on the bridge kept on getting delayed: PM Modi on Dhola-Sadiya bridge
May 26, 2017 12:17 pm (IST)
We will fulfill nations dream, says PM
May 26, 2017 12:10 pm (IST)
It is a very happy day for all of us... This bridge has brought Assam and Arunachal closer...We will fulfill the dreams of this country...Within the first year of BJP rule in Assam, the state is getting rid of many of its problems, says PM
May 26, 2017 12:08 pm (IST)
The bridge has been made and designed in such a way that it can withstand 60-tonne battle tanks.
May 26, 2017 12:08 pm (IST)
The bridge holds strategic importance as it ends just 100 km short of China’s border.
May 26, 2017 12:08 pm (IST)
In 2015, the Centre made this project part of the Rs 15,000 crore package aimed at improving roads in the bordering states.
May 26, 2017 12:07 pm (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Dhola-Sadia bridge, India's longest, over Lohit River in Assam, kicking off his government's celebrations of completing three years in power.