Delhi Police Probe Reveals How Dinakaran Tried to Bribe EC Officials

New Delhi: It has been more than six months since Jayalalithaa’s death but the suspense and controversy surrounding her close aides’ quest for her legacy and power has refused to die down.

It was about 45 days ago that the Crime Branch of Delhi Police initiated an investigation into the alleged bribing of staff members at the Election Commission of India (ECI) ahead of the by-poll in RK Nagar, which used to be Jayalalithaa’s constituency.

It didn’t take the sleuths a long time to zero in on Sukesh Chandrashekhar, a close aide of TTV Dinakaran. Chandrashekhar’s arrests sent shockwaves in the political fraternity and the already tense environment in Tamil Nadu got worse. Dinakaran is the nephew of VK Sasikala, one of the closest aides of Jayalalithaa.

During the course of an investigation, Dinakaran was arrested along with his financial planner Mallikarjuna. Two days ago, on May 29, the court extended the judicial custody of Dinakaran and other accused. Dinakaran applied for bail, which was opposed by the police, and an order on the bail plea is likely to be announced on Wednesday.

With or without the bail, Dinakaran’s troubles are far from over. The Delhi Police, in its investigation so far, has concluded that the ousted AIADMK leader was the sole beneficiary from the bribery. His cooperation in the probe, police add, has been negligible.

In a report on the investigation conducted so far, the Delhi Police said Chandrashekhar had confessed to officials that Dinakaran was desperate to take charge of Jayalalitha’s legacy and get a favourable order from ECI in the Two Leaves symbol case. Sasikala’s nephew, his aide added, was ready to pay crores of rupees to anyone to get this done, which is when Chandrashekhar saw an opportunity. He got in touch with Dinakaran through his advocate B Kumar. Chandrashekhar met Dinakaran and assured him of the job being done since he had good contacts in the ECI and the Union law ministry.

“Chandrashekhar said he knew people and promised Dinakaran that he would get the Two Leaves symbol case resolved in his favour,” according to a Delhi Police report.

Apart from promising Rs 50 crore to Chandrashekhar, Dinakaran had also discussed if it was possible to ensure that RK Nagar by-poll was held on May 5, as 5 was his lucky number. The police have also recovered a compact disk with the conversation between Dinakaran and Chandrashekhar. The money was eventually arranged by Mallikarjuna, who contacted a person in Bengaluru, VC Prakash, and arranged money for Chandrashekhar after being asked by Dinakaran to do so.

Dinakaran’s role in the whole case, according to the Delhi Police report, is clear and cemented. “Dinakaran is the main and ultimate beneficiary from the whole episode. He entered into a conspiracy with other accused to undermine the sanctity of the electoral process through corrupt means and practices,” said the report, adding that he had allegedly destroyed the phone through which he spoke to Mallikarjuna and others. Dinakaran has refused to give his voice samples.

Even after almost 45 days, there is still a lot left to be done in the investigation. The police still have to question a few people in Chennai and also a few staffers at the Election Commission of India.