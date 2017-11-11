Mohan Bhagwat, Amit Shah Cameos in MP Police Calendar Raise a Storm
The Congress termed the calendar, which is part of the Narcotics Wing’s de-addiction drive, as “another attempt to saffronise government institutions”.
The calendar also features the photographs of the politicians along with their quotes on multiples pages.
Bhopal: A calendar by the Narcotics Wing of the Madhya Pradesh Police has raised eyebrows in the state as it features quotes on de-addiction and drug abuse by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, BJP chief Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath among others.
