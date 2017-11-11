GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Mohan Bhagwat, Amit Shah Cameos in MP Police Calendar Raise a Storm

The Congress termed the calendar, which is part of the Narcotics Wing’s de-addiction drive, as “another attempt to saffronise government institutions”.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:November 11, 2017, 1:24 PM IST
The calendar also features the photographs of the politicians along with their quotes on multiples pages.
Bhopal: A calendar by the Narcotics Wing of the Madhya Pradesh Police has raised eyebrows in the state as it features quotes on de-addiction and drug abuse by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, BJP chief Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath among others.

The calendar, part of the department’s de-addiction initiative, also features the photographs of the politicians along with their quotes on multiples pages.

Sources said the calendar was the brainchild of Narcotics Wing ADG Varun Kapoor, who is known to be a tech-savvy cop with this own web portal www.varunkapur.in.

The calendar was distributed in various government departments in the city, but did not go down well with the police headquarters in Bhopal where senior officers reportedly pulled up Kapoor.

The Congress, too, has objected to the calendar. “The police symbolise impartiality, but such an act would raise question marks on the intention of the force,” Congress spokesperson Narendra Slauja told News18, terming it as “another attempt to saffronise government institutions”.

The calendar also features a quote by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Anti-corruption crusader Ajay Dubey said the move may dent public trust in the police. “The RSS should also take cognizance of such acts from government officers,” Dubey said.

Retired DGP Madhya Pradesh Arun Gurtoo said this was part of a bigger rot. “How can a country run in such a situation where constitutional bodies are destroyed?”

When contacted, BJP spokesperson Rajnish Agrawal said it was up to the police officers to decide whether the calendar adhered to the rule book. “Moreover, the people featured in the calendar are not anti-social elements. They are respected figures holding constitutional posts, so we don’t see anything wrong in their pictures and statements being used for public cause,” said Agrawal.

Narcotics Wing ADG Varun Kapoor remained unavailable for comment.
