Mohan Bhagwat Hoists Flag at Kerala School Defying Collector's Order

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has sparked a controversy in Kerala by hoisting the national flag during Independence Day celebrations at a government-aided school defying a restraining order by the district collector.Bhagwat raised the Tricolour at the Karnaki Amman school in Palakkad district despite orders from the collector that only elected representatives or functionaries of the school are allowed to do so in aided schools.The collector's order had been issued to the school on Monday night by the district administration made no attempt to physically restrain the RSS chief from defying it. Authorities are expected to proceed against the school sometime later, though both the district collector and the district police superintendent were not immediately available for comment.The school is run by a pro-Sangh private management, but the collector's order still applies as it is funded by the government.The management said no rule was violated as the Collector’s order only said that the flag should be hoisting by a public figure in the presence of the principal and school authorities.BJP district president E Krishnadas was quoted as saying, "The collector acted like the branch secretary of the Marxist party (CPM). That is why such a circular was sent at 11 last night."Bhagwat is in Palakkad to attend a two-day RSS meeting. Kerala had recently witnessed violence between cadres of the CPM and RSS-BJP and this incident is likely play out much beyond the technicalities of violating a government order.The RSS and the BJP have stepped up their attack on the Left Front government in Kerala since the killing of RSS worker Rajesh on July 29.The CPI(M), which heads the Left Front, has denied any links with those accused of the July 29 murder who have already been arrested. It also alleged that the RSS and the BJP are more involved in violence in Kerala but “pretend” to be the victims.