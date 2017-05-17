Monsoon May Arrive Two Days Before Schedule, Says Met Department

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday said that the monsoon is expected to arrive two days ahead of schedule, with Kerala likely to be hit on May 30.

The normal date of arrival of monsoon in Kerala is June 1, which marks its official onset in the country.

The IMD, which has predicted a normal rainfall this year, said the South-west Monsoon has advanced over the Andaman Sea, reported PTI.

The monsoon arrived in Andaman on May 14, three days ahead of its scheduled arrival.

The conditions are now becoming favourable for the further advance of South-west monsoon, the IMD said.

"...The southwest monsoon is likely to set over Kerala on 30th May with a model error of plus or minus 4 days," the IMD said.

"Formation of a cyclonic circulation over the Andaman Sea has resulted into strengthening and deepening of cross-equatorial south westerlies and persistent convective activity and rainfall over the region during the last few days. As a result, the south-west monsoon has advanced into some parts of south-east Bay of Bengal, Nicobar Islands, entire south Andaman Sea and parts of north Andaman Sea on 14th May," the IMD said.

It, however, added that past data suggest that there is no association of the date of monsoon advance over the Andaman Sea either with the date of monsoon onset over Kerala or with the seasonal monsoon rainfall over the country.