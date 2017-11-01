More than 300 Illegal Rohingya Immigrants Identified by UP Police in the State

Sources in Uttar Pradesh Police claim that the department has submitted a report to the state government stating that more than 304 Rohingya are illegally living in various parts of the state. As per information, UP Police on Tuesday in its confidential note said that Rohingya were found living in cities like Aligarh, Mathura, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar and Meerut.The exercise to identify illegal immigrants, especially Rohingya, is already underway by the police in various parts of Uttar Pradesh. In the next phase, security agencies would try to ascertain the period that the Rohingya have been staying in the five districts and find out how they managed to sneak into UP.Few days back, UP CM Yogi Adityanath had claimed Rohingya to be intruders and not refugees, while adding that the state government will take action against such illegal immigrants.Speaking on the issue, BJP Spokesperson Shalabh Mani Tripathi said that the Rohingya, as they are illegal immigrants, get involved in anti-national activities.“Due to the appeasement policies of some of the governments in Uttar Pradesh, the problem of illegal Bangladeshi people has become dangerous. Due to the policies of the governments, the security agencies could not do anything against these illegal citizens. None of the illegal immigrants have a ration card or voter card and are involved in all criminal, anti-national activities,” he said.