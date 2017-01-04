Mortal Remains of 2 Indians Reaches India From Turkey

Mumbai: Bodies of film producer-realtor Abis Rizvi and fashion designer Khushi Shah, who were among 39 people killed in the Istanbul terror attack, arrived here early today.

"The Turkish Airlines plane carrying the bodies landed at Mumbai airport shortly after 5 AM," BJP MP Kirit Somaiya, who received the bodies at the airport, told PTI.

While Rizvi's body has been taken to his home in suburban Bandra, Khushi's body was flown to Vadodara for cremation later today, he said.

Rizvi's burial will also take place today.

The flight carrying the bodies left Istanbul last night.

Khushi and Rizvi were among the 15 foreigners who were killed when a gunman went on a rampage at the waterside Reina nightclub in Istanbul where revellers were celebrating the New Year.