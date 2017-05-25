Mother Dies on Railway Tracks, Wailing Baby Tries to Breastfeed Himself

Bhopal: The body of a woman was found along the railway tracks in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh, with her year-old son wailing next to her. The child was clinging to his mother’s chest and was trying to breastfeed himself.

The heart-breaking scene unfolded on Wednesday morning, nearly 250km from Bhopal.

It appears as if the woman either fell off a train or was hit by one. The wounds suggest that she hit the back of her head, causing a concussion and internal bleeding, leading to her death.

Locals discovered the body early Wednesday morning, with the toddler trying to breastfeed and nibble on a biscuit alternatively.

The police was informed as onlookers shot videos and photos, posting them on social media sites.

“She died before people found her… The child wasn’t injured,” railway police officer Anil Marawi said.

“She was injured but probably conscious… opened a biscuit packet and gave some to the child. She breastfed her child to ensure he survives,” the officer said.

“The child wailed when he was separated from his mother.”

“…it shakes you to the core, however hardened you have become over the years,” said Marawi.

The tragedy, however, failed to move officials at the government hospital where police took the body and the child.

The child was not admitted because he couldn’t pay an admission fee of Rs 10. The boy was kept waiting until ward boy Tarun Tiwari came forward with the money.

“They kept talking about rules,” said Sudhir Vidyarthi, chairperson of the Damoh Child Welfare Committee.

The body was sent for autopsy, while the orphaned boy was shifted to a children’s home.

“We will publish notices… If his family members come, we will verify their credentials and hand him over to them,” Vidyarthi said.

Police are trying to identify the woman but the lone lead they have is a purse recovered near the tracks. It bears the name of a Tikamgarh jewellery shop.