Mother Hits Child With Hot Spoon For Bowel Incontinence

Vijayawada: In a shocking incident, three-year-year old Sharmila was branded with hot spoon by her mother for not being able to control her bowel movement.

The pictures, accessed by CNN-News18, show the little girl with serious burn injuries on her legs. She has now been admitted to the hospital.

The incident happened on Saturday morning at their home in Rajarajeshwaripeta area of Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh.

The father noticed the inhuman act and immediately took the girl to police station and filed a complaint against his wife, Asma Begum.

Speaking to CNN-News18, the police official said, "We have registered a case against the mother under a section of Juvenile Justice Act. We received complaint saying the mother was angry with the trouble she was facing due inability of the girl to use the bathroom properly."

The police are now searching for the mother, who has gone missing.