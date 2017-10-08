Mother of Kerala Woman Seeks Probe Into 'Love Jihad Romeos', Goes to SC

The mother of a Hindu woman from Kerala who is believed to be working for the Islamic State in Afghanistan after converting to Islam has moved the Supreme Court in support of a "comprehensive and thorough" investigation. The mother’s plea comes a day after the Kerala government questioned the NIA probe into the so-called Love Jihad cases in the southern state.Bindu Kumar, mother of Nimisha who changed her name to Fatima after converting to Islam, has sought an audience with the Supreme Court, which will hear a similar case on Monday wherein a Hindu woman from Kerala embraced Islam after marrying a Muslim man.Fatima is suspected to have joined the Islamic State along with her husband Eeza (Bexon Vincent) last year.Her mother had also moved the Kerala High Court, seeking directives to the central and state governments to save her daughter from the Islamic State or ISIS in Afghanistan and to repatriate her to India along with her husband and 10-month-old baby.In her request to the Supreme Court, Bindu has also asked for RAW and Intelligence Bureau involvement in the ongoing NIA investigation.Bindu's application implores the court to the pave way for a thorough probe into what she called were cases of "forced conversion" using ‘Jihad Romeos’, who are paid to target young Hindu girls."The government and its agencies should deeply investigate these disturbing events and neutralise the threat to our country and its social fabric. There is common pattern and modus operandi for luring vulnerable girls to convert to Islam by feigned love and promise of marriage," claimed her plea.Bindu alleged that 'Jihad Romeos' are given expensive mobiles, clothes, bikes etc by certain organisations with "sinister designs", to find a Hindu girl in two weeks and get her to convert in another six months in lieu of a monetary reward between Rs 5 to 7 lakh.Her application blamed Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) — the political wing of the Popular Front of India (PFI) — for the "conspiracy" and said "these organisations are actively luring youngsters into radicalisation and routing them to ISIS".Apart from Bindu, three advocates from the Kerala High Court — Sheela Devi, Keerthi Solomon and Vishnu Jayapalan — have also filed impleadment application in this case, alleging that the state’s Left government has not conducted proper investigation into the 'Love Jihad' cases.The lawyers have also claimed that there is a concerted effort to dissuade judiciary from handing out justice to the parents of Hindu girls in such cases and hence, the apex court must ensure that justice is done.These applications have come at a time when the LDF government, in its affidavit through the Home Department, has told the Supreme Court that there is no need for an NIA probe into the case and that the Kerala Police are competent to conduct the investigation.The matter is proceeding in the SC on an appeal filed by Shafin Jahan whose marriage with a Hindu woman after her conversion to Islam was nullified by the Kerala HC.In August, on being told by the NIA that 'Love Jihad' is a real issue, the top court had asked the central agency to carry out an investigation and submit reports.