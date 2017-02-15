Motihari IED Recovery case: NIA Arrests Two Key Accused

New Delhi: Two key accused have been arrested by the NIA for their alleged involvement in

planting explosive devices in a railway station in Bihar's Motihari area.

The accused --Rakesh Yadav and Gajendra Sharma-- were arrested on Monday, a press release issued by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday said.

While Yadav was arrested from Motihari, Sharma surrendered in a court in Raxaul, it said.

The NIA was looking for the duo for their suspected links to three other persons --already arrested by the agency for their alleged involvement in the case.

The trio -- Moti Paswan, Uma Shankar and Mukesh Yadav -- were arrested last month by police

from East Champaran district of Bihar.

They had also claimed that the derailment of Indore-Patna express last year, in which at least

150 people were killed, was carried out at the behest of Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

These three accused had claimed to have got Rs three lakh to plant improvised explosive devices

(IEDs) at Ghorasahan railway station in Motihari on October 1, 2015.

Bihar Police has reportedly recovered the IEDs.

This case was first registered by Bihar Police and later taken up for investigation by the NIA.