Movement Towards Digital Transactions to Continue: PM Modi at NCC Rally

New Delhi: Stressing the benefits of a less cash society, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India would continue moving towards digital transactions and called upon the youth to make it successful.

Addressing a rally of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), Modi also said the cadets can play a catalytic role in helping the citizens inculcate the habit of cleanliness.

"The country is walking towards digital currency and NCC cadets have played an instrumental role in that endeavour. Printing and distributing notes entails expense of billions of rupees. Just to take care of one ATM, it needs five policemen," said Modi.

"But if we go digital, we can save a lot of money. This money then can be used for providing houses, education and medical facilities to the poor. We can do this without giving anything from our own pocket.

"We have to develop this habit of digital payments," said Modi, urging people to use the BHIM (Bharat Interface for Money) app, a mobile application for electronic payments.

Pointing to the Indian youths quick adaptability to technology, Modi also said the Aadhaar card can be a big asset for the entire country and form the basis for all governmental schemes.

Talking about his pet Swachh Bharat Mission, the Prime Minister said it was imperative that every citizen of the country developed a sense of cleanliness.

"Every NCC cadet can play a catalytic role in inculcating the sense of cleanliness in citizens. The role of NCC to further cleanliness has been appreciable but it is important that the sense of cleanliness becomes the country's character.

"Everybody needs to do a lot towards building this sense. With their youth and exuberance, the NCC can be the biggest power in this drive," he said.

Modi said India needs to use its demographic dividend.

"India cannot lag behind, a country where 65 percent population is less than 45 years, we have the demographic dividend.

"We have 800 million youth, if they decide once that we need to contribute to change the economy, then they can do it easily. It is not the prime minister or the finance minister but the youth who can bring this revolution," said Modi, who has been advocating for digital currency following the spiking of old 500 and 1,000 rupee notes.

He also asked the youth to be vigilant against the growing threat of terrorism.

"The world is facing the challenge of terrorism and it is incumbent on the youth to instil and preserve the sense of oneness in the society and the country. The need is to be vigilant and aware," added Modi.