MP Board 10th Supplementary Results 2017 Expected Today at mpbse.nic.in
The Madhya Pradesh Board Of Secondary Education is a Madhya Pradesh government body responsible for the State's higher education system.
The MP Board 10th Supplementary Results 2017 are expected to be declared on Wednesday by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on its official website mpbse.nic.in.
The MP Board of Secondary Education had published the Class 10th HSC exams results 2017 on May 12th and had conducted the HSC Class 10th Supplementary Examination from 5th July to 13th July 2017 for the students who had failed to pass the Main examinations in their first attempt. Students who are eagerly waiting for the results can check the website in the evening and follow the instructions given below:
How to Check MP Board 10th Supplementary Results 2017:
Step 1: Visit the official website - mpbse.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ tab at the right side of screen
Step 3: Click on the link ‘HSC (Class 10th) Supplementary Result 2017’
Step 4: Enter your Roll number and Submit
Step 5: Your Results will be displayed
Step 6: Download the result and take a printout for further reference
MPBSE will issue Mark Sheets for Supplementary exams later to all candidates. Those who pass the Class 10th Supplementary Exam can take admission for further education.
The Madhya Pradesh Board Of Secondary Education is a Madhya Pradesh government body responsible for the State's higher education system. The Board was established in the year 1965 under the ‘The Madhya Pradesh Secondary Education Act’, 1965. MPBSE is head quartered in Bhopal, MP.
MPBSE decides the syllabus for students from Standard IX to Standard XII, for schools affiliated with it. Among 16 other languages viz Sanskrit, Urdu, Arabic, Bengali, French, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, Persian, Punjabi, Russian, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, one language subject can be chosen other than the compulsory English and Hindi languages. MPBSE conducts three board examinations viz
1. Middle School Exam for Standard VIII
2. High School Certificate (HSC) Examination for Standard X
3. Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Exam for Standard XII
