MP Board Exam Time Table 2018 for Class 10, 12 Released at mpbse.nic.in

MP Board Time Table 2018 for Class 10th and 12th Board Examination has been released by the Madhya Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on its official website - mpbse.nic.in . The official time table contains exam schedule for High School, Higher Secondary, Higher Secondary (Vocational), Deaf-Dumb, Physically Challenged and DPSE Certificate exam candidates.As per the MPBSE Date Sheet, Class 10th examination will commence from 5th March 2018 and conclude on 31st March 2018 while Class 12th examination will begin on 1st March 2018 and end on 3rd April 2018. All examination will be held from 9AM to 12PM on the designated examination days for general candidates while the same will be held between 1PM to 4PM for Physically Challenged candidates.Candidates who are eligible to appear for MP Board Class 10th and Class 12th Examination 2018 can check the detailed time table below or download from:5th March 2018 - Third Language (General) - Sanskrit, Urdu, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, Sindhi, Malayalam, Kannada & Oriya.9th March 2018 - Mathematics13th March 2018 - Social Science16th March 2018 - Science21st March 2018 - Second and Third Language (General) - English24th March 2018 - Second & Third Language (General) - Hindi27th March 2018 - First Language (Special) - Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Urdu,31st March 2018 - NSQF IT/ITES, Security VOC1st March 2018 - Special Language Hindi (including vocational students)7th March 2018 - Special Language Sanskrit8th March 2018 - Special Language English (including vocational students)10th March 2018 - Second Language (General) - Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Marathi, Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi, Bengali, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Arabic, Persian, French, Russian, Kannada and Oriya.12th March 2018 - Economics, First Question Paper VOC13th March 2018 - Indian Music14th March 2018 - History, Physics, Business Studies, Ele. Science and Maths useful for agriculture, Drawing and Painting, Home Management, Nutrition and Textile15th March 2018 - Drawing and Designing17th March 2018 - Biology20th March 2018 - Higher Mathematics22nd March 2018 - Political Science, Animal Hus. Milk Trade, Poultry Farming and Fishery, Element of Science, History of Indian Art, Business Economics, Second Question Paper VOC23rd March 2018 - Biotechnology26th March 2018 - Geography, Chemistry, Crop. Production and Horticulture, Still Life & Design, Anatomy Physiology and Health, Third Question Paper Vocational Course (VOC)27th March 2018 - NSQF IT/ITES, Security VOC28th March 2018 - Bookkeeping and Accountancy31st March 2018 - Sociology, Psychology, Agriculture (Humanities Group), Home Science (Art Group), Foundation Course, Environment Education and Rural Development (VOC)2nd April 2018 - Informatics Practices3rd April 2018 - Special Language Urdu