GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

MP Board Exam Time Table 2018 for Class 10, 12 Released at mpbse.nic.in

As per the MPBSE Date Sheet, Class 10th examination will commence from 5th March 2018 and conclude on 31st March 2018 while Class 12th examination will begin on 1st March 2018 and end on 3rd April 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:December 21, 2017, 7:11 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
MP Board Exam Time Table 2018 for Class 10, 12 Released at mpbse.nic.in
Candidates who are eligible to appear for MP Board Class 10th and Class 12th Examination 2018 can check the detailed time table online mpbse.nic.in
MP Board Time Table 2018 for Class 10th and 12th Board Examination has been released by the Madhya Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on its official website - mpbse.nic.in. The official time table contains exam schedule for High School, Higher Secondary, Higher Secondary (Vocational), Deaf-Dumb, Physically Challenged and DPSE Certificate exam candidates.

As per the MPBSE Date Sheet, Class 10th examination will commence from 5th March 2018 and conclude on 31st March 2018 while Class 12th examination will begin on 1st March 2018 and end on 3rd April 2018. All examination will be held from 9AM to 12PM on the designated examination days for general candidates while the same will be held between 1PM to 4PM for Physically Challenged candidates.

Candidates who are eligible to appear for MP Board Class 10th and Class 12th Examination 2018 can check the detailed time table below or download from:

http://mpbse.nic.in/TTable-2018.pdf

MP Board Class 10 Exam 2018 Time Table:

5th March 2018 - Third Language (General) - Sanskrit, Urdu, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, Sindhi, Malayalam, Kannada & Oriya.

9th March 2018 - Mathematics

13th March 2018 - Social Science

16th March 2018 - Science

21st March 2018 - Second and Third Language (General) - English

24th March 2018 - Second & Third Language (General) - Hindi

27th March 2018 - First Language (Special) - Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Urdu,

31st March 2018 - NSQF IT/ITES, Security VOC

MP Board Class 12 Exam 2018 Time Table:

1st March 2018 - Special Language Hindi (including vocational students)

7th March 2018 - Special Language Sanskrit

8th March 2018 - Special Language English (including vocational students)

10th March 2018 - Second Language (General) - Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Marathi, Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi, Bengali, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Arabic, Persian, French, Russian, Kannada and Oriya.

12th March 2018 - Economics, First Question Paper VOC

13th March 2018 - Indian Music

14th March 2018 - History, Physics, Business Studies, Ele. Science and Maths useful for agriculture, Drawing and Painting, Home Management, Nutrition and Textile

15th March 2018 - Drawing and Designing

17th March 2018 - Biology

20th March 2018 - Higher Mathematics

22nd March 2018 - Political Science, Animal Hus. Milk Trade, Poultry Farming and Fishery, Element of Science, History of Indian Art, Business Economics, Second Question Paper VOC

23rd March 2018 - Biotechnology

26th March 2018 - Geography, Chemistry, Crop. Production and Horticulture, Still Life & Design, Anatomy Physiology and Health, Third Question Paper Vocational Course (VOC)

27th March 2018 - NSQF IT/ITES, Security VOC

28th March 2018 - Bookkeeping and Accountancy

31st March 2018 - Sociology, Psychology, Agriculture (Humanities Group), Home Science (Art Group), Foundation Course, Environment Education and Rural Development (VOC)

2nd April 2018 - Informatics Practices

3rd April 2018 - Special Language Urdu

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES
File is:/article-scroll-new.php