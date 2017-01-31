MP CM Shivraj Chouhan to Spend Time in Classroom as Student

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has forged unique relations with the students by addressing them as bhanja-bhanji (nephew-niece), would be sharing classroom space with the little students at a government school next month.

The volunteer gesture from Chouhan comes under ‘Mil Banche MP’ Abhiyan (Let MP Read Together)–an initiative of Tribal Development Department and Department of School Education, which aims at developing habit of reading among the kids and improving their linguistic skills.

Sanjay Gandhi Middle School based in Shivaji Nagar, which was earlier known as 1446 Middle School, once had Chouhan as of the pupils during latter’s student days.

The Madhya Pradesh chief minister had studied at this school from class VI to VIII and wished to come back here when the campaign was mooted.

Divisional Commissioner Ajatshatru Srivastava would be stepping into the shoes of a teacher at a government school in Vivekanand Nagar, Collector Nishant Varvade at Machna Colony based at Rajiv Gandhi School, IG Yogesh Chaudhary at a school based at Central Jail, CEO Zila Panchayat Ashish Bhargava at Sarojini Naidu School in Berasia and SP Arvind Saxena at Eintkheri based government school in the state capital.

Interestingly, the bureaucrats had preferred schools in the vicinity of Char Imli area where they reside but they had to look for other areas as schools in this area were already booked by other public servants.

Close to 600 persons have made registrations for the campaign that includes 373 middle and 824 primary schools.

Anyone, including public representatives, bureaucrats, government servants –both serving and retired, working professionals, former students, parents of present students and several others could take part in the campaign on Feb 18.

“The registered volunteers could teach students on Feb 18 and if they wish, they could teach at schools later as well,” CEO Zila Panchayat Ashish Bhargav said.