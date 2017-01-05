MP CM Walks Barefoot, Security Officer Carries His Shoes

Bhopal: At the time when Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s security has been heightened post SIMI operatives’ encounter in Bhopal on Nov 8, a video has gone viral in which one of the Chouhan’s security officers was seen carrying his shoes rather than keeping an eye on his safety.

Chouhan on Wednesday had gone to meet saint Tapobhumi Jain in Ujjain. After the meeting, he left for party abhyas varg barefooted and one of the security officers quickly picked up his shoes.

However, as soon as the media men spotted him carrying shoes, he disappeared in the crowd in no time.

Last year, Chouhan had drawn flak when his pictures being carried on shoulder by security men in ankle deep flood water had gone viral. The chief minister was visiting one of flood-hit villages in Panna district then.

As his cavalcade had stopped at one nullah, Chouhan had decided to cross the drain and was carried through the shallow waters on the shoulders of two home guards jawans.

CM House spokespersons had cited safety constraints behind this ‘joyride’.