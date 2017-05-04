Guna (Madhya Pradesh): In an odd request, a Madhya Pradesh bureaucrat has asked the state government to allow him to spend time in jail to write a book on underworld don Abu Salem.

Niyaz Khan, an Additional Collector posted in Guna district, has written to the government to pursue his interest of writing a book on the ‘love story’ of Salem and Bollywood actress Monica Bedi.

For this purpose, the officer insists that he wants to spend one month in Maharashtra’s Taloja Jail to closely understand what Salem went through during his stay there.

Niyaz has sent his request to the state government’s General Administration Department citing the purpose of his jail visit, including the name of his book ‘Love Demands Blood’.



Speaking to News18, Niyaz said, “I want to feel the character to write this book and for this spending time in that jail is a must.”

Niyaz has already written four books and novels.

Both Abu Salem and Monica Bedi, who were said to be in a live in relationship, were extradited to India from Portugal in 2005.

Later, Monica claimed that she has severed all ties with the don.

Salem is an accused in 1993 Mumbai Bomb blasts.