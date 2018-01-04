MP Continues to Lose Tigers, First Death of 2018 Reported

Balaghat: Madhya Pradesh continues to lose its big cats as the state has reported first tiger mortality of the year. Forest department has found decomposed body of an adult tiger inside a well in Balaghat district on Wednesday.According to National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) figures on tiger mortality, Madhya Pradesh lost 26 of its big cats in the year 2017 whereas the wildlife activists give a much higher figure.Meanwhile, the state’s first casualty of the year has been reported from Balaghat district where a tiger was found dead inside a well in Nagjhola beat on Wednesday. The body perhaps a fortnight old had decomposed significantly.A Sheppard passing through the area smelt something foul and as he looked inside a nearby well, he saw floating body of a tiger. He informed the forest officials which later took the carcass into their possession and cremated it after conducting an autopsy.The big cat perhaps fell into the well and died around a week ago, said Range Officers PR Madankar, adding that the well was slushy so the big cat got stuck and never had the chance of freeing itself.“Prima facie the drowning seems to be the cause behind the tiger’s death,” said the officer.MP has earned the dubious distinction of being number one in tiger mortalities last year.As was the trend last year this big cat in Balaghat, too died outside protected areas.