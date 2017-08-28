MP Cop Runs 1km with 10kg ‘Bomb’ to Save 400 Kids, Felicitated by CM Shivraj Chauhan

A Madhya Pradesh policeman who had put his own life in risk after he ran with the 10kg explosive device for a km to save the lives of 400 school kids in Sagar district recently was felicitated by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Monday.Chauhan presented head constable Abhishek Patel with a cheque of Rs 50,000 for his bravery and courage.Director General of Police RK Shukla was also present on the occasion.Couple of days ago, some kids had spotted a bomb close to their school in Chitora town in Sagar. The information was passed on to a police patrol team which quickly reached there.With no bomb disposal squad in sight, head constable Abhishek Patel decided to take matters into his own hands. Seeing lives of around 400 kids in danger, he picked up the explosive device ran for around one km before throwing the explosive in a nullah.There is an Army firing range close to the school but it was not clear how the explosive managed to reach so close to school, police said adding that they intimated the army about the recovery of the device.Officers involved in the probe claimed that the bomb if exploded could have caused damage to those in periphery of 500 m.Patel’s act of bravery received widespread accolades both from his own colleagues and public as well. Acknowledging his selfless valour, Chauhan too invited him for a felicitation function.“I was little apprehensive at that time but duty was the utmost thing in my mind,” Patel told News18 after the function.In 2005, I completed Master of Arts and Bachelor in Education and also taught students before I joined police in 2007, the 40-year-old said, explaining his affinity with children.On being asked about his newly found heroic status, the humble cop said that he still considered himself a low rung fighter of the police who derives inspiration from his superiors. My chest swelled with pride as I met chief minister today, he said.With hindsight, he accepted that his decision of running away with the bomb was bit reckless and claimed that there were other safer options. “I advise others to practice caution, if caught up in similar situation like mine,” he said.