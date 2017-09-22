MP Education Minister Tells Madrasas to Hoist Tricolour, Sing National Anthem Daily

Madhya Pradesh School Education minister Vijay Shah on Friday asked madrasas in the state to hoist the national flag and sing national anthem daily.This comes after he ordered government school students to respond with Jai Hind during the roll call in classrooms.Shah made the comment while addressing the Foundation Day celebrations at the Madhya Pradesh Madrasa Board. He claimed that this practice would inculcate patriotism among the students.The minister added that besides religious education, kids studying in madrasas should be imparted primary education. A plan for introducing computer education in madrasas is underway, he said.Also present on the occasion, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that apart from religious education, the present times require modern education as well. Greeting the board on their 20th foundation day, Chouhan claimed that state government never differentiated on religious lines while chalking out welfare measures.He also announced that his government will double the grant given to madrasas.Expressing concern about the Blue Whale game, he urged students to use their smartphones to study and not for playing the dangerous game.He also underlined the importance of vocational and technical education. “Education which does not fetch employment is of no use,” Chouhan said.He felicitated madrasas and students for their meritorious performance.