MP High Court Quashes Warrant Against Abu Salem in Bhopal Double Murder Case

Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday ruled that incarcerated underworld don Abu Salem can’t be tried in Bhopal double murder case of 2001.Pronouncing the verdict, the single bench of Justice Vivek Agrawal said that Salem could not prosecuted in the case as the Portugal government had made it clear that he could only be tried in nine cases listed in the extradition treaty.The verdict came on Salem’s petition challenging the production warrant issued against him on January 15, 2014 in the double murder case. The HC also quashed the production warrant issued by the ADJ Bhopal.Abdul and Nafees, two sharp shooters with alleged links with Salem were gunned down in village Jhirnia close to Bhopal in June 2001. A subsequent police probe claimed that Salem though was not in Bhopal during the murders but he got the two eliminated as they betrayed him over a contract killing.The Azamgarh-born don was charged with murder conspiracy of Abdul-Nafees in a case lodged at Parwarlia police station in 2011. A local court had acquitted four other named in the case.A key accused in music baron Gulshan Kumar’s murder and 1993 bomb blasts, Salem and his girlfriend Monica Bedi hiding in Portugal when were extradited to India on November 11, 2005.