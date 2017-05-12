DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
MP NGO Accuses State Election Commission of Anomalies in Purchase of EVMs
Indore: Madhya Pradesh, where the electronic voting machine (EVM) controversy began in April when a machine allegedly casted vote for a wrong party during mock demonstration, seems to be up for further trouble.
"State Election Commissioner had bought these EVMs on Oct 1, 2013 by inviting quotation from Electronic Corporation of India alone," said Ajay Dubey, secretary, Prayatna.
What was the hurry and why Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), another EVM producer, was not invited to send price quotes as per the norms, Dubey said, quoting a report from state CAG. He also alleged that EVMs worth Rs 29.82 crore were lying unused at the time of the order.
He further added that state department of finance had mandated purchase of EVMs tagged with VVPAT machines, which offer voting receipt, but EVM Purchase Committee ignored the mandate.
"We demand CBI probe into credentials of ECIL, which sells EVMs across the country, and EVMs purchased in connivance with ECIL and state election commission," Dubey said.
The office of the MP State Election Commission was not available for a comment.
