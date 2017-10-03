MP Plans Death Penalty Against Hooch Sellers, to Reduce Liquor Vends

The Madhya Pradesh government is planning to introduce a legislation that provisions for capital punishment against those involved in the manufacturing and selling of hooch.Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that his government plans stringent action against spurious liquor trade and an Act would be passed during the upcoming session of the state Assembly.The CM claimed that no new liquor shop or liquor manufacturing unit would be allowed to open in the state.While there would be no new liquor vend in 5km periphery of the river Narmada. Liquor ban didn’t find a mention in Chouhan’s speech, though he claimed that liquor vends would be gradually reduced in the state.In April this year, Chouhan had announced a decision to close down liquor vends in phased manner, an announcement the state government retracted later.Amid speculations of an absolute liquor ban in MP from October 2, government spokesesperson Narottam Mishra had clarified last week that MP government had no plans to ban liquor in the near future.Sources claimed that after studying liquor ban initiatives in Gujarat and Bihar, MP government refrained from such a populist measure owing to revenue constraints. Liquor along with petroleum products offer major chunk of revenue to the debt-ridden MP government.Interestingly, besides opposition Congress, a section from Bhratiya Janata Party has been raising the demand for liquor ban in Madhya Pradesh.