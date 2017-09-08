MP Police Ignore Doctor's Molestation Complaint, Head Constable Suspended

: A woman doctor who went to the police to file a molestation complaint was allegedly told that such incidents are common and there is nothing to worry about.The doctor said that while she was passing through Bhopal's Hanumanganj area four men on a car started following her and passed lewd comments. They even tried to stop her car.When she called up the Hanumanganj police station, she alleged that head constable Ganesh Prasad, who was on duty, was dismissive of her complaint. “Madam chinta mat kariye. Aisa to hota rahta hai. (Madam don’t worry, these things are quite common).He even advised the doctor not to speak up against the boys or else they can harm her. The woman then took to Facebook to narrate her ordeal.The administration responded on Friday and Home Minister Bhupendra Singh suspended the head constable and ordered a probe.