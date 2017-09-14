Breach of Privacy? MP Town Announced Reward for Clicking Picture of Those Defecating in Open

Couple of days after two government teachers were suspended over open defecation in Madhya Pradesh, Gwalior district administration announced rewards for clicking and sharing pictures of those answering nature’s call in open, in violation of Swachchta Abhiyan directives.Neeraj Kumar Singh, the Chief Executive Officer of Zila Panchayat Gwalior has issued an order announcing reward for those who would be clicking picture of people breaching directives regarding open defecation and sending those clicks to local government staff on WhatsApp.“Per picture sent, Rs 100 reward would be given to the vigilant citizen,” Singh said.The officer has asked CEOs of Janpad Panchayats in the district for selecting and circulating a WhatsApp number for the purpose in their respective areas.The details of the offender on the basis of the picture would be forwarded to Gram Panchayat secretary concerned who would recover Rs 250 penalty from the offender. Out of this, Rs 100 would be given to the informer while Rs 150 would be credited in the account of the Gram Panchayat.Interestingly bureaucrats have been resorting to innovative ways in MP to check open defecation. In 2015, Harda’s district’s Brother Number One campaign had made national headlines. In the campaign, men were asked to participate in a contest by building toilet and gifting it them to their sisters on Raksha Bandhan.In several districts including Shahdol, Collectors have held salaries of government staffer unless they built a toilet back home. Last year in Rajgarh district, the collector had trashed gun licence applications if the applicant did not have toilet at home.Early this year, district administration in Sheopur had stopped distribution of ration to those BPL families who did not have toilet at home. Interestingly according to the Economic Survey released early this year, 40% rural population and 11% urban households do not have toilets.The suspension of teachers, though, had evoked sharp reactions on social media.