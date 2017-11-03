MP Vyapam Group I (Sub Group-3) Admit Card 2017 Released; Prelims Exam on 5-6 Nov 2017
MPPEB aims to fill 192 posts in various government departments in the state of Madhya Pradesh via the MP Vyapam Group I Sub Group 3 Examination 2017
Candidates who had registered for the same can download their admit card from www.vyapam.nic.in
MP Vyapam Group-01 (Sub Group-3) Combined Recruitment Test 2017 Admit Cards have been released by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board on its official website - vyapam.nic.in. MP Professional Examination Board will be conducting the Computer Based Prelims Test for Block Extension Officer, Asst. Programmer, Assistant Statistics Officer, Manager & other equivalent posts across the state of Madhya Pradesh on November 5th 2017 and November 6th 2017.
MPPEB aims to fill 192 posts in various government departments in the state of Madhya Pradesh via the MP Vyapam Group I Sub Group 3 Examination 2017. Candidates who had registered for the same can follow the instructions below and download their admit card at the earliest.
How to Download for MP Vyapam Group I Sub Group 3 Admit Card 2017?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - vyapam.nic.in
Step 2 – Under Latest Updates, click on Admit Card - Group-01(Sub Group-3) Combined Recruitment Test-2017 for Block Extension Officer & other equivalent posts
Step 3 – Enter your application number and date of birth, click Search
Step 4 – Download your admit card and take a print out for further reference
Direct Link - http://vyapam.nic.in/tacs/tac_2017/BEO_TAC17/default_tac.htm
As per the official notification, candidates must carry an original Photo-Id along with their Admit card to the examination centre. For candidates bringing e-Aadhaar Cards, only UIDAI-verified e-Aadhaar will be considered valid. Therefore, candidates can bring their Aadhaar cards as an identity proof which are verified by the Unique Identification Authority of India – UIDAI.
’Candidate should bring original Photo-Id to enter in the Examination Centre. E-Aadhar Card will be valid only if verified by UIDAI,’ read the notification.
