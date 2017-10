MP Vyapam Patwari Eligibility Test on Dec 9th 2017; 9235 Posts, Last date to Apply 11th Nov 2017

MP Vyapam Patwari Eligibility Test 2017 is scheduled to be organized by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) as per a notification released on its official website - peb.mponline.gov.in . Under the MP Vyapam Recruitment 2017, applications are invited to fill 9235 vacancies for the Patwari post across the state of Madhya Pradesh. The last date to apply for the same is 11th November 2017. Candidates eligible and interested can apply online by following the steps given below:Visit the official website - vyapam.nic.in Click on ‘Patwari Recruitment Test - 2017’ under the Online Form or Latest News sectionClick on PDF sign under post for detailsClick on ‘Apply’ in front of postClick on ‘Continue’Enter details and continueUpload a passport size photo and signaturePay application fees via debit/credit cardDownload confirmation and take a print out for further reference1. Candidate must have a Graduate degree from a recognised college/university/institution2. Candidate must have qualified CPCT score card for Hindi typing and computer skills1. Application fees for General category is ₹500/-2. Application fees for SC/ST/OBC category is ₹250/-Candidates qualified for the Patwari post will be fall in the pay scale of ₹5200 to ₹20200 with a grade pay of ₹2100.Candidates must fall in the age bracket of minimum 18 years to maximum 44 years.Candidates will be selected on the basis of the scores of written examination and personal interview.