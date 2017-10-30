GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

MP Vyapam Patwari Eligibility Test on Dec 9th 2017; 9235 Posts, Last date to Apply 11th Nov 2017

Candidates qualified for the Patwari post will be fall in the pay scale of ₹5200 to ₹20200 with a grade pay of ₹2100.

Contributor Content

Updated:October 30, 2017, 1:06 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
MP Vyapam Patwari Eligibility Test on Dec 9th 2017; 9235 Posts, Last date to Apply 11th Nov 2017
Candidates eligible and interested can apply online www.vyapam.nic.in
MP Vyapam Patwari Eligibility Test 2017 is scheduled to be organized by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) as per a notification released on its official website - peb.mponline.gov.in. Under the MP Vyapam Recruitment 2017, applications are invited to fill 9235 vacancies for the Patwari post across the state of Madhya Pradesh. The last date to apply for the same is 11th November 2017. Candidates eligible and interested can apply online by following the steps given below:

How to apply online for MP Vyapam Recruitment 2017 (Patwari Post)?

Step 1- Visit the official website - vyapam.nic.in

Step 2 – Click on ‘Patwari Recruitment Test - 2017’ under the Online Form or Latest News section

Step 3 – Click on PDF sign under post for details

Step 4 – Click on ‘Apply’ in front of post

Step 5 – Click on ‘Continue’

Step 6 – Enter details and continue

Step 7 – Upload a passport size photo and signature

Step 8 – Pay application fees via debit/credit card

Step 9 – Download confirmation and take a print out for further reference

Direct link to application: https://peb.mponline.gov.in/Portal/Examinations/VyapamRecruitment/notifications.aspx?langid=en-US&id=30

Direct link for details: http://vyapam.nic.in/rulebooks/RB_2017/Patwari_Rule_book_2017.pdf

Eligibility:

1. Candidate must have a Graduate degree from a recognised college/university/institution

2. Candidate must have qualified CPCT score card for Hindi typing and computer skills

Fee Structure:

1. Application fees for General category is ₹500/-

2. Application fees for SC/ST/OBC category is ₹250/-

Pay Scale:

Candidates qualified for the Patwari post will be fall in the pay scale of ₹5200 to ₹20200 with a grade pay of ₹2100.

Age Limit:

Candidates must fall in the age bracket of minimum 18 years to maximum 44 years.

Selection process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the scores of written examination and personal interview.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Opposition's Autonomy Demand Politically Motivated, Says MoS Jitendra Singh

Opposition's Autonomy Demand Politically Motivated, Says MoS Jitendra Singh

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES