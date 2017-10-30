MP Vyapam Patwari Eligibility Test on Dec 9th 2017; 9235 Posts, Last date to Apply 11th Nov 2017
Candidates eligible and interested can apply online www.vyapam.nic.in
MP Vyapam Patwari Eligibility Test 2017 is scheduled to be organized by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) as per a notification released on its official website - peb.mponline.gov.in. Under the MP Vyapam Recruitment 2017, applications are invited to fill 9235 vacancies for the Patwari post across the state of Madhya Pradesh. The last date to apply for the same is 11th November 2017. Candidates eligible and interested can apply online by following the steps given below:
How to apply online for MP Vyapam Recruitment 2017 (Patwari Post)?
Step 1- Visit the official website - vyapam.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Patwari Recruitment Test - 2017’ under the Online Form or Latest News section
Step 3 – Click on PDF sign under post for details
Step 4 – Click on ‘Apply’ in front of post
Step 5 – Click on ‘Continue’
Step 6 – Enter details and continue
Step 7 – Upload a passport size photo and signature
Step 8 – Pay application fees via debit/credit card
Step 9 – Download confirmation and take a print out for further reference
Direct link to application: https://peb.mponline.gov.in/Portal/Examinations/VyapamRecruitment/notifications.aspx?langid=en-US&id=30
Direct link for details: http://vyapam.nic.in/rulebooks/RB_2017/Patwari_Rule_book_2017.pdf
Eligibility:
1. Candidate must have a Graduate degree from a recognised college/university/institution
2. Candidate must have qualified CPCT score card for Hindi typing and computer skills
Fee Structure:
1. Application fees for General category is ₹500/-
2. Application fees for SC/ST/OBC category is ₹250/-
Pay Scale:
Age Limit:
Candidates must fall in the age bracket of minimum 18 years to maximum 44 years.
Selection process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of the scores of written examination and personal interview.
