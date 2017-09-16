MP Vyapam SSSVA Recruitment Test Result 2017 Declared at vyapam.nic.in

MP Vyapam SSSVA Recruitment Test Result 2017 has been declared by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) on its official website - vyapam.nic.in.The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board had organised the MP Samagra Samajik Surksha Vistar Adhikari Recruitment Test 2017 on July 1st and 2nd 2017 across 11 cities in the state to recruit candidates for 384 posts. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their exam results by following the instructions given below:: Visit the official website - vyapam.nic.in: Click on Result - Samagra Samajik Surksha Vistar Adhikari Recruitment Test - 2017: Enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth and click on Search: Download your result and take a print out for further referenceThe candidates who have cleared the Stage – I written examination will be shortlisted for the Personal Interview (PI) round that will be conducted by the MP Professional Examination Board, Bhopal. Candidates who will clear the PI will be called for document verification, upon which the successful candidates will be further considered to fill these 384 vacancies across the state of Madhya Pradesh.The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) or Madhya Pradesh Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal – Vyapam is the official professional examination board of the state. It is the largest professional examination conducting body of Madhya Pradesh that conducts various government exams to recruit candidates for the state government. MP Vyapam comes under the purview of Directorate of Technical Education, Madhya Pradesh.