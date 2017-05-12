MP Woman Chosen For 'Florence Nightingale' Award

Mandsaur: Known to locals as Amma, Arbina Sheikh, who serves as staff nurse at district government hospital in Mandsaur, around 345 km from Bhopal, is a household name here.

Other than the innumerable times that Sheikh has been honoured by the state and district administration, the 59-year-old has now added another feather to her cap. She was conferred the reputed 'Florence Nightingale' award by President Pranab Mukherjee for her exemplary services in healthcare, among 3,400 other names that were suggested by different states.

Chief medical and health officer Dr Mahesh Malviya had suggested her name for the prestigious award. Interestingly, 'Amma' has served two or three generations of thousands of people in Mandsaur.

Having served several hospitals in Mandsaur in her career spanning 39 years, Sheikh is presently deployed in the paediatric ward. Her award has come as a pleasant surprise for many as she is due to complete her government service next year.

Apart from her routine hospital duty, Arbina remains a regular face at health department camps, immunisation drives, health activities of Lions' club, Rotary club and Jain International and Inner Wheel Club. Organisations of national and international repute have felicitated her in the past for her selfless services of the masses.

National Florence Nightingale Nurses Awards are given as a mark of recognition for the meritorious services rendered by the nurses and the nursing staff in the country. The award consists of Rs 50,000 cash, certificate and a medal.