MP Women Commission Calls Medical Report Gaffe in Bhopal Gangrape Case a 'Serious Crime'

The Madhya Pradesh State Women Commission on Tuesday came down heavily on the erroneous first medical report in the Bhopal gangrape case.The commission slammed the report prepared by two junior physicians at Lady Sultania Hospital, calling it a ‘serious crime’ and demanded that their medical registration be cancelled.It has served summons to the hospital’s superintendent, Karan Pipre, and the two doctors. The three are scheduled to appear before the women’s panel on Tuesday.The commission is ticked off with Pipre after he was caught on camera laughing on being asked about the medical report blunder by the media.Besides the two doctors involved in the preparation of the report, the commission held hospital administration guilty of negligence.The first medical report said that the survivor had consensual sexual relations with the accused. Police and hospital administration had quietly pushed the bizarre report under the carpet replacing it with fresh one but the first one leaked to the media later on causing a furore.“It was like an attempt of character assassination of the victim which merits cancelation of registration for the doctors concerned,” Commission chairperson Lata Wankhede told the media after hearing. We will make a recommendation in this regard, she added.The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday said that the police and medical slackness in case was a ‘tragedy of errors’ and sought ‘Action Taken Report’ within two weeks.