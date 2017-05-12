MPBSE Board Class 12th Result 2017: Shopkeeper's Son Tops Exam

Bhopal: In spite of the many obstacles in his life, Sanyam Jain has emerged victorious. Sanyam topped Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education class 12th which was announced on Friday.

Sanyam, a resident of Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district, was basking in glory when Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan felicitated meritorious students at CM's House.

"We faced financial difficulties but we always encouraged Sanyam to study,” his teary-eyed mother, Seema Jain, said.

"I am extremely proud of my son," his father, Anil Jain, who is a shopkeeper, said.

Sanyam, who couldn't believe that he has become a state topper, wishes to become an IAS Officer.

"I worked hard but did not know I would end up as state topper,” Sanyam said adding that he wishes to pursue BE and wants to become an IAS officer.

Not only in studies, Sanyam also excelled in the field of games and had won many awards.